ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

10x Genomics Logo

By 10x Genomics, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

10x Genomics Recognized on The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List for Fifth Consecutive Year. PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
newfoodmagazine.com

The building blocks of food genomic analysis

In an insightful article from Eurofins Genomics’ Nina Constantine, New Food finds out what happens to food samples in its genomics lab. Ever wondered what happens to food samples when they get sent for genomic analysis? As we traverse this brief overview, you can see all the departments involved in the illustrative image (see Figure 1) that make up our lab.
SCIENCE
The Press

Dreamium Labs Logo

Dreamium Labs Launches The World's First NFT Collection Of 3D Avatars Morphed From Human DNA. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamium Labs, the world's leading open metaverse platform developer, announced today it has launched "Mutants of the Metaverse," a new PFP NFT campaign that is set to transform the future of NFTs.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

10x Genomics Recognized on The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List for Fifth Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced that Chromium X has been named one of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list of newly released products that have the potential to generate the biggest impact on scientific research. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that a 10x Genomics product made the list, with a total of seven products appearing as Top 10 Innovations since 2015.
SCIENCE
cell.com

The 3366 chickpea genomes for research and breeding

Genome sequences provide an unprecedented resource to rapidly develop modern crops. A recent paper by Varshney et al. provides genome variation maps of 3366 chickpea accessions. Here, we highlight how this breakthrough research can fundamentally change breeding practices of chickpea and potentially other crops. Varshney R.K. et al. A chickpea...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#10x Genomics Logo#Txg#Scientist
High Plains Journal

Curio Genomics joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

The International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium announced that the bioinformatics company Curio Genomics has joined the organization as a sponsoring partner. The IWGSC is an international, collaborative consortium of wheat growers, plant scientists, and public and private breeders dedicated to the development of genomic resources for wheat scientists and breeders to facilitate the production of wheat varieties better adapted to today’s challenges such as climate change, food security and biodiversity preservation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The Cymbidium genome reveals the evolution of unique morphological traits

The marvelously diverse Orchidaceae constitutes the largest family of angiosperms. The genus Cymbidium in Orchidaceae is well known for its unique vegetation, floral morphology, and flower scent traits. Here, a chromosome-scale assembly of the genome of Cymbidium ensifolium (Jianlan) is presented. Comparative genomic analysis showed that C. ensifolium has experienced two whole-genome duplication (WGD) events, the most recent of which was shared by all orchids, while the older event was the Ï„ event shared by most monocots. The results of MADS-box genes analysis provided support for establishing a unique gene model of orchid flower development regulation, and flower shape mutations in C. ensifolium were shown to be associated with the abnormal expression of MADS-box genes. The most abundant floral scent components identified included methyl jasmonate, acacia alcohol and linalool, and the genes involved in the floral scent component network of C. ensifolium were determined. Furthermore, the decreased expression of photosynthesis-antennae and photosynthesis metabolic pathway genes in leaves was shown to result in colorful striped leaves, while the increased expression of MADS-box genes in leaves led to perianth-like leaves. Our results provide fundamental insights into orchid evolution and diversification.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The potential of mitochondrial genome engineering

Mitochondria are subject to unique genetic control by both nuclear DNA and their own genome, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), of which each mitochondrion contains multiple copies. In humans, mutations in mtDNA can lead to devastating, heritable, multi-system diseases that display different tissue-specific presentation at any stage of life. Despite rapid advances in nuclear genome engineering, for years, mammalian mtDNA has remained resistant to genetic manipulation, hampering our ability to understand the mechanisms that underpin mitochondrial disease. Recent developments in the genetic modification of mammalian mtDNA raise the possibility of using genome editing technologies, such as programmable nucleases and base editors, for the treatment of hereditary mitochondrial disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Science
The Press

Course Hero Launches Educator Exchange

Course Hero Announces Launch of Online Educator Exchange, Following Successful Beta Program. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular learning platform used by a global community of students and educators to contribute and share educational resources, today announced the official opening of its Educator Exchange to any verified college faculty member in the U.S. and Canada.
EDUCATION
The Press

Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
The Press

Innova Lateral Flow Tests Effective In Detection Of Omicron Variant

Innova Medical Group confirms its rapid and cost-effective Lateral Flow Tests detect emergent mutations. PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Medical Group, Inc., a global health screening and diagnostic innovator and the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of lateral flow test kits, has confirmed that the company's SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests detect the Omicron variant.
HEALTH
The Press

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
precisionvaccinations.com

Predicting SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Impact with AI

(Precision Vaccinations) — When the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was released on November 22, 2021, it caused significant media attention due to the large number of mutations it contains. These raw data have spurred questions around COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy efficacy. Given that neither the structural...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Unusual 'Quadruple Helix' Structure in DNA May Be Behind Rare Aging Syndrome

The double-helix structure has practically become synonymous with DNA, but it isn't the only way long strands of genetic information squeeze themselves into a tight space. When a double-strand of DNA doubles back on itself or attaches to another double-strand, it can actually create a quadruple-stranded knot, known as a G-quadruplex.  Scientists first discovered these 'double-double-helixes' in living human cells in 2013, and in the years since, these knots have been found in high concentrations in cancerous cells. Now, researchers from Imperial College London have linked an accumulation of G-quadruplexes to another human disease – a rare genetic disorder known as Cockayne Syndrome...
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

10x Genomics Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Bull view: 10x Genomics has a large runway with a captive audience and a sizeable, installed base. Bear view: Despite impressive growth, it's not yet and may never become profitable. Investors looking for growth may want to further examine the company. Despite crushing the S&P 500 -- 180% to 63%...
MARKETS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy