The newest 510(k) Clearance allows ImmersiveTouch to offer its virtual reality product suite to more radiologists and surgeons. ImmersiveTouch, a leading medical technology company building the digital surgery metaverse, announced today in conjunction with RSNA 2021 that it received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Clearance for its modular software package that allows users to import, visualize, and automatically segment medical images to create accurate 3-dimensional representations. Giving surgeons the capability to diagnose and treat patients virtually will reduce planning hours and increase efficiency which is crucial for both physicians and patients.

