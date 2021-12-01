ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gift card promotion underway in South Stormont

By Todd Hambleton
kingstonthisweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLESIDE — It’s time to give the gift of gift cards once again in South Stormont. An idea that took off last December and is showing signs of being bigger this time around has the card promotion helping the local economy in in the municipality by once again having customers purchasing...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
bristownews.com

Annual Adopt-A-Child gift program underway

Each year, Bristow Area Social Services (BASS) runs its adopt-a-child Christmas gift program for area children in need. Similar in nature to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, BASS began accepting applications and referrals for its gifting program in October. BASS serves not only Bristow but most of the county, including Drumright, Olive, Oilton, Slick, Depew, Gypsy, Shamrock, and areas near Kellyville. Now, the organization seeks community members to adopt one or more children and purchase new and unused gifts for them.
CHARITIES
bookriot.com

Win a $100 ThriftBooks Gift Card!

This giveaway is sponsored by ThriftBooks. This holiday, find the gift they will love. With millions of new and used books, ThriftBooks has an endless selection of books at the best prices. From childhood classics to new, undiscovered worlds of adventures, there is something for everyone and every budget. And with the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, every purchase gets you a step closer to a free book reward. Shop ThriftBooks.com today for the holiday gift they won’t return. ThriftBooks.com. Gifts for the un-giftables.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TravelPulse

Sunwing Launches Gift Cards

Sunwing is helping shoppers check everyone off their holiday list this year with the launch of their new Sunwing Gift Cards. Available now, the digital gift cards can be purchased online at sunwing.ca with amounts ranging from $50 to $2,500, and can be easily redeemed online, with customers’ travel agents or through the Sunwing Sales Centre. Gift cards can be used towards the purchase of any Sunwing product including vacation packages, flights, room upgrades, excursions, private transfers and more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Economy#Subway#City Limits#Ingleside#South Stormont#Mo S Diner#Butler S Restaurant#Nautica Grill Wine#O Neill S Pub#All New Restaurant
Record-Journal

Town giving out food, gift cards for holidays

North Haven residents are welcome to reserve their names for the town’s 2021 Holiday Food Distribution Program and Holiday Gift Card Program. The gift card distribution is intended for North Haven parents or legal guardians with children age 18 and under who are facing financial hardship. When calling to register, you’ll be asked to provide the names of each of the children residing in the home, their age and the school they attend. Proof of hardship will be required, as well. Requests for gift cards must be received by Thursday, Dec. 16. Appointments to pick up gift cards will begin the week of Dec. 13.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Cosmopolitan

In Defense of the Gift Card

The holiday season is upon us, which can only mean one thing: time to figure out who you are obligated to give a gift to. While I honor and respect those who take joy in finding the perfect gift for a distant relative and those who have been stashing away troves of treats all year to give to those they love/like/tolerate, I cannot relate. I am not one of you. Giving gifts stresses me out.
SHOPPING
texasmetronews.com

13th Annual Home for the Holidays Celebration

Drive-thru event for pre-registered families in District 8 to celebrate the holidays. Singing Hills Recreation Center, 6805 Patrol Way Dallas, TX 75241. Pre-registered families will receive a warm meal, food items, and small gifts to take home. Over the past decade, the Home for the Holidays Campaign has served over 6,000 meals and has adopted more than 500 families living in South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Launches Digital Gift Card Marketplace

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the City of Goleta is thrilled to announce the launch of GoodLandGoodShopping.com, a digital gift card marketplace designed specifically to promote Goleta businesses. Anyone who goes to the site can purchase gift cards from Goleta businesses, and merchants can sign up for a FREE listing at any time. We encourage you to check out the website and watch our new video in English and Spanish to learn more.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
fox13news.com

$25 gift cards for Gulfport residents to spend locally

Starting December 10, the city is sending out $25 gift cards by mail to residents, up to $50 for each household. Those gift certificates can be spent at any participating business in town – identified by a sticker in the window – until January 10.
GULFPORT, FL
The Leaf-Chronicle

Blood Assurance announces Thanksgiving gift card giveaway

As the nation grips with near record high gas prices this holiday season, Blood Assurance is offering drivers a chance to see some relief at the pump. On Friday, Nov. 26, Blood Assurance will present $50 Shell gift cards to randomly selected individuals who donate that day at any of its Middle Tennessee facilities. A single donor will be awarded each hour that facility is open. Participating donor centers are: Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs and Tullahoma.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS Miami

Surfside Collapse Survivors Receive Holiday Gift Cards

DORAL (CBSMiami) — They survived the unthinkable, but lost everything. Folks who made it through the Surfside condo collapse received a well-deserved assist ahead of Thanksgiving. “To get these prepaid cards for the holidays, so the kids can have gifts and toys – it’s a godsend, it’s fantastic,” says Steve Rosenthal, survivor. Global Empowerment Mission handed out $ 1,000-holiday gift cards to survivors of the collapse Tuesday. The non-profit organization has been helping survivors since the collapse months ago. Their Survivor Relocation Fund was created to help primary residents of the Champlain Towers South with first last and security deposits on new annual leases. So far, 95% of residents have been relocated into new homes by Global Empowerment Mission. “Only 3 families are not relocated, and they’ll be relocated probably by next week,” says Michael Capponi. GEM has already been helping relocated survivors with move-in essentials like bedding and appliances. Founder Michael Capponi says their goal is to provide as many resources as possible with the community. “The ones who did survive like Steve says they’re going to be extremely thankful, and we got to help them out with their future,” says Capponi. The donation efforts are ongoing at GEM, click here for more information.
SURFSIDE, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Win An Amazon Gift Card, Save A Life In Buffalo

There is an urgent need for blood in the Western New York area. Your blood donation will help save lives and will get you a few goodies as well. The American Red Cross in Buffalo has announced a few incentives for those who donate blood this month. According to The...
BUFFALO, NY
enplugged.com

Walmart Gift Cards, the Gift of All Gifts

Whether or not you want to give $10.00 or $2500.00, the Walmart gift card is the perfect way to show your appreciation to those you care about. Not only can you buy anything in the store with the gift card. You can also re-load it anytime you need to. Purchasing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Oswego County Today

Oswego Industries Holds Gift Card Raffle Fundraiser

FULTON – Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, is holding a gift card raffle to fundraise for new assistive technology. Tickets, which are $5 each or 3 for $10, give people over 40 chances to win. Tickets are on sale until December 13....
FULTON, NY
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Eureka! and others offer holiday gift card promotions

Whether you're out looking for holiday deals or just a way to unwind after Thanksgiving, Eureka! has a treat for you. For Black Friday, it is offering $6 mimosas and bloody marys all day long. If Cyber Monday is more your speed, the chain has a gift card promotion offering...
KERN COUNTY, CA
visitfreeport.com

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company – Gift Card Blitz

Now through January 7th join us in our annual holiday gift card promotion!. ✨ Buy a $25 gift card – Get a free $5 gift card!. ✨ Buy a $50 gift card – Get a free $10 gift card!. ✨ Buy a $75 gift card – Get a free $15...
RESTAURANTS
WBAY Green Bay

Holiday Hacks: Gift wrapping and greeting cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Friday sales have been going on for, what, two months now? Some people are already boasting online that their Christmas shopping is done. Now it’s time to wrap those presents and sign the Christmas cards. We spent hours on YouTube (we can do that when it’s “for work”) looking for some of the best, easy-to-follow videos. We know how busy this season gets, so we focused on the “wow factor” that makes your family and friends feel extra-appreciated without requiring much extra time. No special tools or skills are required beyond scissors, double-sided tape, patience, and maybe un-learning some old wrapping habits.
FESTIVAL
kingstonthisweek.com

More shelters in Cornwall area confirm they won't accept alliance donations

The list of local shelters that won’t accept donations from an Eastern Ontario Health Alliance (EOHA) fundraiser has grown. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Called Project 57, the initiative aims at collecting a total of $57,000 — the same amount that was...
CHARITIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Very cool: Already $10,000 raised as Lights of Hope has outdoor kickoff

A crisp but calm early evening Wednesday in Cornwall was part of the perfect setting for carollers, cookies, hot chocolate and, of course, Lights of Hope. The annual fundraising campaign for therapeutic equipment and programs at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre is officially underway – very well underway, according to Michelle Gosselin, president of the Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph Health Centre of Cornwall Fund, who welcomed several dozen guests to the outdoor kickoff celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy