Gift card promotion underway in South Stormont

DORAL (CBSMiami) — They survived the unthinkable, but lost everything. Folks who made it through the Surfside condo collapse received a well-deserved assist ahead of Thanksgiving. “To get these prepaid cards for the holidays, so the kids can have gifts and toys – it’s a godsend, it’s fantastic,” says Steve Rosenthal, survivor. Global Empowerment Mission handed out $ 1,000-holiday gift cards to survivors of the collapse Tuesday. The non-profit organization has been helping survivors since the collapse months ago. Their Survivor Relocation Fund was created to help primary residents of the Champlain Towers South with first last and security deposits on new annual leases. So far, 95% of residents have been relocated into new homes by Global Empowerment Mission. “Only 3 families are not relocated, and they’ll be relocated probably by next week,” says Michael Capponi. GEM has already been helping relocated survivors with move-in essentials like bedding and appliances. Founder Michael Capponi says their goal is to provide as many resources as possible with the community. “The ones who did survive like Steve says they’re going to be extremely thankful, and we got to help them out with their future,” says Capponi. The donation efforts are ongoing at GEM, click here for more information.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO