ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

10x Genomics Recognized on The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List for Fifth Consecutive Year

By 10x Genomics, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced that Chromium X has been named one of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list of newly released products that have the potential to...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Google recommends Swit collaboration platform as 'Innovative Solution'

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps. Swit is a comprehensive Work OS suite of collaboration essentials that enhance work efficiency and...
SOFTWARE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Sales Boomerang’s Mike Spotten recognized as 2021 HW Tech Trendsetter for innovations in mortgage technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Mike Spotten, vice president of product, was named a 2021 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire Magazine. Now in its third year, the HW Tech Trendsetters award program highlights the leading players in the housing economy who drive innovation with advanced digital products and services.
ECONOMY
The Press

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Recognized on The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List for Fifth Consecutive Year. PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced that Chromium X has been named one of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list of newly released products that have the potential to generate the biggest impact on scientific research. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that a 10x Genomics product made the list, with a total of seven products appearing as Top 10 Innovations since 2015.
SCIENCE
The Press

Inpixon Recognized as an IDC Innovator for Location & Geospatial Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Intelligence 2021 report. "The availability and applicability of location and geospatial intelligence are booming right now," says Lynne Schneider,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#10x Genomics#Scientific Research#The Scientist#Txg#R D#Co Founder
Dice Insights

DevOps Engineer, Data Scientist Top List of ‘Python-Heavy’ Jobs

Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, used by millions of technologists for a variety of tasks. But which technology jobs are particularly “Python heavy”?. For an answer, we can turn to Emsi Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job postings from across the country....
JOBS
syvnews.com

18th Space Control Squadron recognized for innovation

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- The 18th Space Control Squadron, Combat Development Division, recently won the 2021 Colonel Bradford W. Parkinson Innovation Team Award at the Space Operations Command level. Following the Nov. 3 award announcement, the team will now compete for recognition at the U.S. Space Force level. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
WPRI 12 News

Estée Lauder funds Clarkson University research

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has received a grant from a major makeup company. Estée Lauder, an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of cosmetic products, has awarded Clarkson University an industrial grant to develop advanced sunscreen materials. This grant was directly given to Clarkson’s Kodak CAMP Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Mario […]
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been touted, again and again, as one of the critical technologies that could help Australia reach its climate targets, and features heavily in the federal government’s plan for net-zero emissions by 2050. CCS is generally when emissions are captured at the source, such as from a coal-fired power station, trucked to a remote location and stored underground. But critics say investing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) means betting on technology that’s not yet proven to work at scale. Indeed, technology-wise, the design of effective carbon-capturing materials, both solid and liquid, has historically been a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Study can't confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. The results reported Tuesday: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up."The truth is we fool ourselves. Most of what we claim is novel or significant is no such thing,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, a cancer doctor and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the project.It’s a pillar of science...
CANCER
precisionvaccinations.com

Predicting SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Impact with AI

(Precision Vaccinations) — When the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was released on November 22, 2021, it caused significant media attention due to the large number of mutations it contains. These raw data have spurred questions around COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy efficacy. Given that neither the structural...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

Entrepreneurs, their associated startups and the subsequent growth of their companies have a vital impact on the health of our economy. In Canada, young adults have demonstrated a growing interest in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship has historically been narrowly associated with business schools and traditional startups. But as the World Economic Forum has noted, “school systems must prepare students to work in a dynamic, rapidly changing entrepreneurial and global environment. This requires a complete paradigm shift for academia, including changing the fundamentals of how schools operate and their role in society.” Students from all faculties can and should benefit from entrepreneurial skills, classically...
EDUCATION
ScienceAlert

Unusual 'Quadruple Helix' Structure in DNA May Be Behind Rare Aging Syndrome

The double-helix structure has practically become synonymous with DNA, but it isn't the only way long strands of genetic information squeeze themselves into a tight space. When a double-strand of DNA doubles back on itself or attaches to another double-strand, it can actually create a quadruple-stranded knot, known as a G-quadruplex.  Scientists first discovered these 'double-double-helixes' in living human cells in 2013, and in the years since, these knots have been found in high concentrations in cancerous cells. Now, researchers from Imperial College London have linked an accumulation of G-quadruplexes to another human disease – a rare genetic disorder known as Cockayne Syndrome...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a letter asking physicians to return to in-person patient visits. This was followed on Oct. 13, 2021, by Ontario’s top health officials also urging physicians to do the same. Their concern was that some physicians had not yet returned to giving their patients the option of in-person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy