Just filed yesterday (for more on the underlying case, see here); an excerpt:. Through counsel, Plaintiffs allege that Yale Law School administrators retaliated against them by discouraging a professor from hiring them as teaching assistants and damaging their career prospects. On this motion, they seek leave to proceed anonymously. Their brief fails to meaningfully address the familiar and well-settled standard in this circuit for such motions, offering no evidence on the three relevant factors the brief mentions and omitting any discussion of the seven other relevant factors. Their brief, and the complaint on which it is based, also fails to advise the court that the identities of the plaintiffs are already widely known.

COLLEGES ・ 4 HOURS AGO