Emelyn A. dela Peña, a standard-bearer in higher education social justice leadership, will be Loyola Marymount University’s next vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the university announced today.

As 2021 begins drawing to a close, ViacomCBS has released its second annual update on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion at the conglomerate.
The company recorded a marginal increase in its nonwhite U.S. workforce. Employees from the global majority currently comprise 37.7 percent of the 15,926 domestic staff and 27.7 percent of senior leadership (vice presidents and above), up slightly from 36.2 percent and 25 percent, respectively, a year ago. This year, ViacomCBS also provided a racial breakdown of its top executives (senior VPs and above), revealing that 75.83 percent are white, 9.29 percent are Black, 7.14 percent are...
