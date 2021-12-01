Convicted murderer in jail after violating parole

A man who pleaded guilty to a 1994 murder in Skagit County is back in jail because of alleged violations of his parole.

Travis Cargile, 48, was booked Tuesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after reportedly violating the terms of electronic home monitoring.

Since a previous parole violation arrest in June, Cargile reportedly left home on multiple occasions including taking more than one trip to Spokane, tested positive for methamphetamine more than once, and threatened to kill his estranged wife.

On Dec. 23, 1994, Cargile pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Floyd Robert England in November of that year. He was 21 years old at the time and sentenced to 25 years in prison with community custody to follow.

Cargile confessed to killing the 59-year-old England while robbing him for cash.

Since an early release in 2018, Cargile has racked up parole violations including traveling throughout the state and out of state without permission, failing to submit to supervision, using controlled substances, possessing stolen vehicles and failing to appear for court hearings, according to court records.

Cargile has been living in Okanogan County. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail following a domestic violence incident that was reported Nov. 2.

He “became physically abusive with his wife and made threats to ‘chop her up into little pieces,’” a court document states. An Okanogan County deputy wrote that Cargile’s behavior appears to be escalating and presents a substantial safety risk to the community.

Cargile was transferred to Skagit County on a warrant for his most recent parole violations.