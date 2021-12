Infrastructure tops Utahns’ concerns with population growth. When it comes to handling Utah’s population boom, the top concern for voters in the state is infrastructure. That’s according to recently released data from the Utah Foundation. Utah was the fastest growing state in the county from 2010 to 2020 as its population grew by about 18%. The foundation surveyed people along religious and generational lines. More than 60% of Republicans listed infrastructure as their top issue compared to 20% of Democrats. The group’s survey found air quality and education were the next highest priorities among all respondents. — Ross Terrell.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO