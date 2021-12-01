ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protecting our kids online from social media solicitation

fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

A Kansas man who used Facebook to...

fox4kc.com

thepostathens.com

Answers from Ankita: Social media’s successor is here

The tyranny of technology is upon us. Our ignorance and overconsumption have led us to a time where we are subjected to numerous technological changes that result in the collapse of human social structure and negatively hamper our neuro system. But what drives humans to collaborate in their own destruction is the superficial features that satisfy their ultimate need for dopamine.
INTERNET
msmagazine.com

The Kids Who Grew Up On Social Media Will Be the Ones to Fix It

In all the discussion around what’s wrong with Facebook, everyone forgot to ask the generation most affected. I am 22 years old, and I can barely remember a time when I did not have a presence on the internet. By the time I was 9, I was spending hours playing Webkinz or chatting with friends over AIM after school. In the fifth grade, I lied about my age to sign up for an account with Facebook.
KIDS
State
Kansas State
TechRepublic

How to identify social media misinformation and protect your business

Social media has become an integral part of modern communications, providing valuable information to businesses and individuals. Unfortunately, some of that information is just plain wrong or misleading. Social media platforms deliver a lot of helpful, actionable information for both professional and personal use. But there's no shortage of unreliable...
INTERNET
Times Daily

Bill prevents social media from blocking users over viewpoints

MONTGOMERY — Proposed legislation would prohibit large social media platforms from blocking a user in Alabama, or deleting the opinions or information they share. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tufts Daily

Social media: Our frenemy

Social media has been integrated in our lives for so long that sometimes we forget just how much it influences us. Whether it’s a quick scroll through Facebook between classes, a glimpse at a friend’s private Snapchat story for the latest updates on their life, or an hour-long TikTok binge watching people from around the world do the same 60-second dance, we’ve become accustomed to connecting with others instantaneously — for better or for worse.
INTERNET
#Prison
WHIO Dayton

Kids facing new addiction - social media

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and the list of social media sites continues to grow. Many kids and adults on are their phones constantly and doctors say kid’s brains react to social media addictions the same way as if they were addicted to drugs. WHIO-TV’s sister station KOKI-TV investigated the discovered...
INTERNET
enplugged.com

Sobering Our Social Media Addiction

When social media (Facebook & LinkedIn) first became popular, I thought it was an incredible medium. I continually received invites from high school friends or business contacts, Before long, I had hundreds of contacts on each site, and thought I was quite well-connected. I too, reached out to others to build my networks even more.
INTERNET
laduenews.com

How to Talk to Your Kids About Healthy Social Media Use

As doctors and parents, we have all seen the negative impact of social media on our kids. It’s become even clearer with recent revelations published in The Wall Street Journal, and testimony given to Congress by a former Facebook employee suggests that the platform may have been aware of possible harmful effects on its young and maturing users for a long time now.
KIDS
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Shelter Takes To Social Media To Get More Volunteers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An animal shelter going a different route to reach as many people as they can to get help: The Front Street Animal Shelter is so short-staffed they took to social media asking for volunteers. “That’s put us in a really tough spot where we’re just keeping up with our essential functions and adoptions,” said Sacramento Animal Care Services PIO Ryan Hinderman. Waiting for their forever home is taking longer than it should.  Hinderman told CBS13 overall staffing is down 25% – and the animal care staff, those who actually tend to the animals, is down 50%. “With the staff we...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Dallas News

How social media is changing our brains

Social media is no longer a niche product. It’s now a core part of the communications infrastructure from the global to local levels. It shapes our communication, our relationships, our work, and even our brains. We connect with friends, family, colleagues and strangers on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn....
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Cate Blanchett Makes Sure Her Kids 'Checked the Sources' When Getting News from Social Media

Cate Blanchett hopes her kids are doing their research when getting information from social media. In this week's cover story for Porter, Net-A-Porter's digital title, the 52-year-old actress says that social media is a major discussion with her four kids, whom she shares with husband Andrew Upton, and that she tries to teach her children the importance of knowing where their news comes from.
CELEBRITIES
Sandusky Register

Online shopping scams flourish on social media during pandemic

A shift toward online shopping during COVID-19, global supply chain crisis and a resurging economy have all created a recipe for a breakneck holiday shopping season — one where online shopping fraud poses a tremendous risk to consumers. Online purchase scams have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and social media ads...
INTERNET
thedoctorstv.com

‘We Must Protect Our Kids,’ Shares Mom Against Vaping

Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major shares that 20 years ago, 22% of kids smoked cigarettes every single day. That number today is down to 4%, but almost 40% of kids are vaping. Co-founder of Parents Against Vaping Meredith Berkman shares that nicotine is a gateway drug and it reprograms the brain for further addiction. She shares that most of her advocacy has gone into opposing the flavors, which are targeted to kids.
KIDS
wdrb.com

Protective measures for our school kids need to escalate

The safety of local students is teetering on tragedy. More school shootings are happening than ever before - like recently in Michigan, when a teenager brought a gun to school and killed four of his classmates. In the last four months JCPS confiscated 12 guns inside its schools. In fact,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service.The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media platform for a while, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post. It rolled out to the U.S., United Kingdom Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday and would reach the rest of the world early next year, he said.Young users will see notifications about...
CELL PHONES

