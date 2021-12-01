Protecting our kids online from social media solicitation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An animal shelter going a different route to reach as many people as they can to get help: The Front Street Animal Shelter is so short-staffed they took to social media asking for volunteers. “That’s put us in a really tough spot where we’re just keeping up with our essential functions and adoptions,” said Sacramento Animal Care Services PIO Ryan Hinderman. Waiting for their forever home is taking longer than it should. Hinderman told CBS13 overall staffing is down 25% – and the animal care staff, those who actually tend to the animals, is down 50%. “With the staff we...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO