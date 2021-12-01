ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

3-year-old boy dead after shot in the head Tuesday, Alleghany County authorities say

By Colleen Guerry, D'mon Reynolds
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDG9S_0dBebZmp00

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany County authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that a three-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head Tuesday evening.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office told WFXR News the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of Dolly Ann Drive, just north of Covington.

According to Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, Alleghany County deputies and Covington police officers responded to the shooting, as well as local EMTs.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before he died during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Pulaski County Public Schools to hold asynchronous virtual day on Monday due to staff member’s memorial service

Deputies are still gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Bowser says it appears to be an isolated incident.

Members of the Covington Police Department and Virginia State Police are also involved in the investigation.

Community members in the Alleghany Highlands are in shock about the tragic incident.

“It’s terrifying and it’s heartbreaking,” said resident Ashley Acra. “For any parent, the idea of losing your child is hard enough to fathom, let alone having it happen so close to home.”

Four dead; child and officer injured after shootout in Georgia

There is no word at this time about how the fatal shooting happened. However, the facts of the case will be handed over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to pray for the boy’s family, as well as the first responders dealing with the tragedy.

According to Bowser, a crisis counseling team will be set up for first responders dealing with the psychological trauma associated with a child death investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

PA teen charged with fleeing in a vehicle in Preston County

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A 19-year-old has been charged after he refused to pull over for a police cruiser with its siren and lights on. An officer with the Reedsville Police Department was watching traffic near the Reedsville Fire Department when a black two-door sedan with a Pennsylvania registration and inspection sticker and a loud exhaust […]
REEDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged after deputies find drugs in Ritchie County residence

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs and materials at a residence in Ritchie County. On Dec. 5, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Slab Creek Road in Harrisville, according to a criminal complaint. While at the residence, deputies located Raymond […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, VA
Alleghany County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Alleghany County, VA
City
Covington, VA
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for alleged robbery in October at Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for an alleged robbery in October at a Morgantown residence. On Oct. 26, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Listravia Avenue in Morgantown in reference to a robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they spoke with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Foot chase in Grafton ends in man’s drug charge

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Officers responded to a shots fired call in Grafton, and arrested a man on drug charges after a foot chase. An officer with the Grafton Police Department responded to call of shots fired in the early morning on Dec. 5, according to a criminal complaint. When the officer arrived to 100 block […]
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Wfxr News#Community
WBOY 12 News

Man charged after kicking man in the face in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man and left him bleeding in Bridgeport, last summer. In July of 2021, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a business on Railroad Street for a man who was outside the business “bleeding from his facial area,” according to […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy