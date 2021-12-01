Caesars Foundation of Floyd County awards $330,000 in grants

FLOYD COUNTY — A local foundation is providing $330,000 in grants for services supporting Floyd County residents.

The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County recognized the recipients of its fall grant cycle at a Wednesday awards ceremony at the Carnegie Center for Art & History.

The board received more than $650,000 in grant requests from local organizations, including requests pertaining to health services, educational support, community development and basic human services.

The board originally allocated $300,000 for the biannual grant cycle but decided to offer an additional $30,000 to meet growing needs in the community, explained Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

“Because we’ve done so well throughout the year we decided to give $30,000 more toward the end of the cycle, so it was a good year for everybody,” he said.

Kornberg said it is “an incredible time for our community to be able to celebrate the great work of our nonprofit partners.

“For me, this is my first time doing a grant award as the new executive director, so that’s a really exciting time for me to be able to really help lead the foundation and get us in front of so many of our community partners.”

Dress for Success Louisville received $25,000 from the foundation. The nonprofit offers mentoring, professional development and business-appropriate clothes to local women as they pursue their career goals.

Michelle Dayvault, executive director of Dress for Success Louisville, said the grant will help the nonprofit to expand its services into Floyd County “to help more women that need re-entry into the workforce,” including those who are unemployed or underemployed.

The funding will also help the organization work with community partners to connect with clients who could use the services of Dress for Success.

“It’s basically for women who need not only professional attire but career-readiness skills and also financial empowerment,” she said. “Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence.”

Carly Riggs, engagement director at Down Syndrome of Louisville, said its $6,500 grant from the Caesars Foundation will support its Southern Indiana services at Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany.

The grant will help the nonprofit expand programming for residents with Down Syndrome, including therapy scholarships, life skills classes and play groups for kids.

“I’m actually an Indiana native, so it’s extra special for me to get extra support for Floyd County residents,” Riggs said. “It’s really great. We’re small but mighty in Indiana, so we’re hoping to keep growing.

Jerry Leonard, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, said the $10,000 the nonprofit received from the foundation will support the building of a house in progress on Jackson Street in New Albany.

“This will help us finish up the project,” he said. “We’re so excited, because the partnership with Caesars has meant so much to us. It can help us continue on with what we’re doing, and having that community support is amazing. We had already started it, but COVID had slowed us down. We’re going to finish up in March, so this grant was perfect timing for us.”

Brian Bell, executive director of the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, received an $8,500 grant that will support the production of a children’s play in all of the Title I schools in New Albany.

“I love when foundations step up and support local nonprofits,” he said. “It’s what keeps our lights on. It’s what keeps us going to do great things in the community.”

The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has awarded $51.6 million to community organizations since it was formed in 1999 through its regular grant cycles, scholarships and large grants. The foundation has received $64.5 million in contributions from the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino in Elizabeth.

Grant Recipients