Caesars Foundation of Floyd County awards $330,000 in grants
FLOYD COUNTY — A local foundation is providing $330,000 in grants for services supporting Floyd County residents.
The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County recognized the recipients of its fall grant cycle at a Wednesday awards ceremony at the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
The board received more than $650,000 in grant requests from local organizations, including requests pertaining to health services, educational support, community development and basic human services.
The board originally allocated $300,000 for the biannual grant cycle but decided to offer an additional $30,000 to meet growing needs in the community, explained Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
“Because we’ve done so well throughout the year we decided to give $30,000 more toward the end of the cycle, so it was a good year for everybody,” he said.
Kornberg said it is “an incredible time for our community to be able to celebrate the great work of our nonprofit partners.
“For me, this is my first time doing a grant award as the new executive director, so that’s a really exciting time for me to be able to really help lead the foundation and get us in front of so many of our community partners.”
Dress for Success Louisville received $25,000 from the foundation. The nonprofit offers mentoring, professional development and business-appropriate clothes to local women as they pursue their career goals.
Michelle Dayvault, executive director of Dress for Success Louisville, said the grant will help the nonprofit to expand its services into Floyd County “to help more women that need re-entry into the workforce,” including those who are unemployed or underemployed.
The funding will also help the organization work with community partners to connect with clients who could use the services of Dress for Success.
“It’s basically for women who need not only professional attire but career-readiness skills and also financial empowerment,” she said. “Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence.”
Carly Riggs, engagement director at Down Syndrome of Louisville, said its $6,500 grant from the Caesars Foundation will support its Southern Indiana services at Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany.
The grant will help the nonprofit expand programming for residents with Down Syndrome, including therapy scholarships, life skills classes and play groups for kids.
“I’m actually an Indiana native, so it’s extra special for me to get extra support for Floyd County residents,” Riggs said. “It’s really great. We’re small but mighty in Indiana, so we’re hoping to keep growing.
Jerry Leonard, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, said the $10,000 the nonprofit received from the foundation will support the building of a house in progress on Jackson Street in New Albany.
“This will help us finish up the project,” he said. “We’re so excited, because the partnership with Caesars has meant so much to us. It can help us continue on with what we’re doing, and having that community support is amazing. We had already started it, but COVID had slowed us down. We’re going to finish up in March, so this grant was perfect timing for us.”
Brian Bell, executive director of the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, received an $8,500 grant that will support the production of a children’s play in all of the Title I schools in New Albany.
“I love when foundations step up and support local nonprofits,” he said. “It’s what keeps our lights on. It’s what keeps us going to do great things in the community.”
The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has awarded $51.6 million to community organizations since it was formed in 1999 through its regular grant cycles, scholarships and large grants. The foundation has received $64.5 million in contributions from the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino in Elizabeth.
Grant Recipients
- Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana: $8,500 to fund the “Art on the Move” program, which provides children’s theater in schools.
- Blue River Services: $12,000 to provide safe, affordable transportation for residents in rural Floyd County, where services are not currently provided.
- Brandon’s House Counseling Center.: $8,525 to fund free professional counseling sessions for Floyd County teens and families seeking mental health services.
- Cardinal Ritter Birthplace Foundation.: $10,500 to fund technology equipment AV and acoustic upgrade for the Cardinal Ritter Birthplace Foundation Inc. Neighborhood Resource Center.
- Center for Lay Ministries: $20,000 to help support Floyd County residents who will receive recovery, treatment and housing services while residing at Bliss House.
- Centerstone: $21,000 to ensure Floyd County students with a mental health diagnosis receive the treatment they need to recover and be successful at school and life.
- Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc.: $5,000 to ensure continuation of instruction for family education classes, promotion and education of the Safe Place program.
- Dare to Care Food Bank: $25,000 to support the Feeding Families program, covering costs of fresh produce and non-perishables, as well as transportation of the food to neighbors in Floyd County.
- Down Syndrome of Louisville: $6,500 to offer life skills classes, social events, group classes and therapy scholarships.
- Dress for Success Louisville: $25,000 to provide women in Floyd County with business-appropriate clothing, mentoring, professional development as they work toward their career goals.
- Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana: $10,000 to fund support services for cancer patients and their families.
- Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd: $10,000 to provide materials to build a house for local low-income families giving them an affordable mortgage, self-sufficiency and independence.
- Heuser Hearing Institute: $12,300 to fund the The Listen Up! project, which provides adults and seniors who cannot afford hearing aids with free amplification devices.
- Hoosier Hills AIDS Coalition: $5,000 to provide services for clients affected by HIV/AIDS with food/transportation vouchers, rent, utility, medication and insurance co-pays.
- Indiana University Southeast School of Education: $18,858 to purchase materials to support computational thinking and coding, for elementary school educators in Southern Indiana.
- Jacob’s Well: $9,000 to fund a mobile boutique that would sell items from our local Floyd County non-profits to both build awareness of each of the causes and support them.
- Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana: $7,500 to support junior achievement programs for 1,000 Floyd County students to foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills in students.
- Kentucky Harvest.: $7,000 to rescue excess food and move it from those who have it to those in need.
- Kentucky Shakespeare: $3,000 to provide free performances and workshops throughout 2022 for the public at the Floyd County Library.
- Knights of Columbus Council 1221: $25,000 to partially fund the refurbishing of their building exterior and replacing siding.
- LifeSpan Resources: $8,000 to provide matching funds for vehicles for LifeSpan participants.
- Louisville Public Media: $5,000 to grow and sustain coverage of Southern Indiana to better serve listeners and readers with local civic reporting that further connects our region.
- Miles for Merry Miracles: $3,400 to improve and expand a youth-led project that helps low income families year-round.
- SOS International: $12,500 to advance health and education in Floyd County through the Local Health Program.
- St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities: $12,500 to provide intensive case management services for single women and mothers faced with homelessness.
- St. John Center: $5,000 to provide individuals experiencing homelessness a place to access a range of social services that are specifically designed to help them move toward permanent housing.
- StageOne Family Theatre: $6,480 to provide free theatre experiences that increase learning potential for New Albany-Floyd County students.
- Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS Indiana): $7,440 to provide vision services to children who have blindness or low vision ages birth to 3 in Floyd County.
- YMCA of Greater Louisville: $20,000 to provide before- and after-school activity and educational support throughout Floyd County.
