ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

CDOT crews begin work on three area bridge improvement projects

By Staff report The Chronicle-News
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that crews have started repairs to three...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Work begins on second bridge connecting Laughlin, Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work has begun to connect Laughlin with its neighbor across the Colorado River. Clark County says a new bridge will be built to connect residents, visitors and emergency responders with Bullhead City, Arizona. Crews are currently clearing brush and other debris from the project area, according...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
9NEWS

CDOT opens improved runaway truck ramp on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association held a ceremony Monday afternoon to open a new emergency truck ramp near Vail. The new and improved runaway truck ramp is located along westbound Interstate 70 at the...
VAIL, CO
enr.com

Highway/Bridge, Award of Merit: Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission Safety Bay Improvements CMAR Project

Adding shoulders and pullover areas to the nearly 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway entailed managing construction along one of the world’s longest bridges while making contingencies for extreme weather. Using the construction manager at-risk delivery method, Boh Bros. Construction designed and constructed twelve 1,000-ft-long pullover lanes made of precast components that...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tahlequah Daily Press

City crews start work project on Mill Street

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department will be spending the next few weeks on Mill Street for roadwork. Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said drainage culverts were set in place on the road last Thursday by Cook Construction & Crane Services. "This was a partnership between Stormwater Management; they bought the...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

‘Revitalizing Main Streets’ Program Open For Additional Grant Opportunities

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.” (credit: Getty Images) Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado. Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around. Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Vail Pass Runaway Truck Ramp Gets Safety Facelift

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told reporters Monday Vail Pass is the most dangerous stretch of Interstate 70 in the state. Now, major safety improvements are active at the base of the pass as a part of a larger construction project to make the interstate safer. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis toured the remodeled emergency truck ramp to see the improvements for himself. He says the straighter and less steep ramp should inspire more trucks to take the bailout and keep the road clear. “Some trucks avoided using it because it was so steep and curvy… which ended up in truck fires and closing Vail Pass,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) Additional construction is planned for spring of 2022, including the addition of six wildlife crossings, wider road shoulders for emergency crews and an auxiliary lane eastbound to keep the flow of traffic moving even if a crash occurs.
VAIL, CO
colorado.gov

Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project

EAGLE COUNTY — Gov. Jared Polis joined officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association Monday afternoon to open a new emergency truck ramp along westbound I-70 at the bottom of Vail Pass. This truck ramp is the first of several safety improvements being made as part of the $164.2 million I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Please click here for photos and video from the event.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Cdot
ashevillenc.gov

North Fork Dam Improvement Project

After more than two years of construction, the North Fork Dam Improvement Project is nearing completion. This will deliver to our community a safer dam with more capacity to hold water from the reservoir and one that is better enforced against potential seismic activity. As this project nears completion, the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Turnto10.com

Lane reduction to begin at the Washington Bridge

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will begin the first phase of changes for the Washington Bridge North project later this week. The $78 million project starts Friday and will be in place for four years. The department said that people can anticipate traffic delays during the morning and afternoon...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Citizens Voice

ADA improvement work begins at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE – Lizzie Breznay and Simon Blockus got to see work start on a project that will benefit them and countless others with special needs in the Wyoming Valley and beyond. Seated in their strollers with their parents and other members of the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project Committee nearby,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
westsideseattle.com

HERBOLD: More info on the West Seattle Bridge work beginning

District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold shared some additional information regarding the start of work on the final stage of work on the West Seattle Bridge that was announced last Monday. Below is a graphic showing the locations and type of repair work that will be done. It’s listed as...
SEATTLE, WA
heraldstandard.com

Snyder announces grant funding for area improvement projects

State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said more than $1.1 million in grant funding was recently awarded to support transportation and recreation projects, including more than $160,000 for an improvement project in Greene County. The funding is coming from two different grant programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, Snyder said.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WSMV

Crews work to repair water main in Donelson

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water is working to retrieve a robot designed to inspect pipes. The department says the robot was performing an inspection on a 60" water main at Lebanon and McGavock Pikes when it became stuck in an inoperable valve in the pipe. Metro Water must now...
LEBANON, TN
Valley News

Highway updates: Caltrans and RCTC highway construction crews resuming work on area roads

Although Caltrans and Riverside County Transportation crews took time to be with their families in lieu of ongoing highway construction projects during the Thanksgiving holiday, they will be returning to work this coming week. Caltrans reminded motorists that Highway 74, known as the Ortega Highway from Lake Elsinore to San Juan Capistrano and the beach cities may be closed from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next day, until Dec. 20 due to construction. Pilot cars will be available for residents living in the area or when work is ongoing during the daytime hours. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes during the evening hours. Caltrans continues work on a $28 million project to replace the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes on Interstate 15 in and near Temecula from the Riverside/San D.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

VIDEO: Green Bridge teardown begins

Minnowa Construction of Harmony, Minnesota, began to take down the trusses of the Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, after removing the deck earlier. The bridge was built in 1917, originally known as the Harmon Street Bridge, but was closed in...
WAVERLY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy