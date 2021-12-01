ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Bishop McCort wrestling penalties upheld by PIAA

 5 days ago

A five member panel voted unanimously to upheld the sweeping penalties against Bishop McCort’s wrestling program. There will be a two year postseason ban for all Bishop McCort wrestlers and Head Coach Bill Bassett has been suspended from coaching at any PIAA member institution. Bishop McCort’s athletics program was also placed on a three year probation.

Bishop McCort has been accused of recruiting 88 players to the wrestling program, which they have vehemently denied. Principal Tom Smith has said that all students who transferred were for academically motivated reasons.

