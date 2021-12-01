ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

5 reasons why Georgia knocks off Alabama

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUal0_0dBea5bJ00

It’s No. 1 Georgia (12-0) versus No. 3 Alabama (11-1) for the SEC title this Saturday in Atlanta.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart will, once again, get another shot to knock off Nick Saban and his former team.

The Bulldogs’ close losses to the Crimson Tide in the 2012 and 2018 SEC Championships, as well as the 2018 national title, still linger in the minds of DawgNation.

While Alabama is still defending national champions, Georgia enters this one as the most dominant team in college football this season and has much more than an SEC Championship win in mind.

UGA’s hunt for 15-0 faces its biggest test yet this weekend.

Here’s five reasons why Georgia gets over the hump and walks away with a win:

Questions on the offensive front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DFkU_0dBea5bJ00
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

We’re not used to see Alabama struggling to block opposing fronts, but that’s one area where the Crimson Tide have looked mediocre at times this season, especially last week in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama gave up seven sacks to Auburn in a 24-22 four overtime win at Jordan-Hare.

The Tide will face a Georgia team that ranks at the top of the country in almost every defensive category, including 5th in sacks with 3.4 per game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the ability to tear up defenses, but that’s only when he’s given time.

The Crimson Tide are 108th in the country in sacks allowed (35).

Look for the Bulldogs to pin their ears back and attack the Tide’s front on Saturday.

SEC point differential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSPjQ_0dBea5bJ00
Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after beating him in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday December 1, 2018.

Georgia has been by far the most dominant team in the nation this season. UGA has scored 488 points and allowed only 83 all year.

That dominance includes the SEC.

Georgia has allowed 66 points to SEC teams this season. Alabama has allowed 173.

The Bulldogs have scored 321 against SEC teams in 2021. Alabama has scored 298 points versus SEC teams.

But what about common opponents?

Georgia and Alabama have four common opponents: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn.

Both are 4-0.

Collective scores in those games:

  • Georgia: 146-24
  • Alabama: 149-110

Average scores in those games:

  • Georgia: 37-6
  • Alabama: 37-28

The best defense we’ve ever seen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H0uT_0dBea5bJ00
ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats attempts to dive over the defense but fails to score in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks 1st in total defense, 1st in yards per play, 1st in scoring defense and 1st in defensive passing efficiency this year.

The Bulldogs held its first 12 opponents to under 17 points this year. First FBS team to do that since 1979.

The numbers say it – so I will too – this Georgia defense may be the best we’ve ever seen.

The Dawgs will have a chance to prove it when they meet Heisman candidate Bryce Young and the SEC’s top offense in Atlanta.

The 'Mailman' has wheels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2fDH_0dBea5bJ00
Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes the Florida defense. Syndication Gainesville Sun

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Georgia staying with quarterback Stetson Bennett while having a healthy J.T. Daniels on the bench is Bennett’s mobility.

UGA and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have implemented a read option and RPO (run pass option) that actually has a quarterback run threat.

That gives the Bulldogs another blocker and takes a defender away from the defense.

Bennett is averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 38 rushes this season.

Keep an eye out for UGA to force good eye discipline from Alabama using Bennett’s legs.

It's time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tBYE_0dBea5bJ00

You simply cannot talk about this matchup without mentioning Georgia’s over time loss to Alabama in the 2018 National Championship.

It was the Bulldogs’ game and the Crimson Tide came back to take it away.

That was the closest UGA has gotten to knocking off the giant Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the closest the Dawgs have been to a title since 1982.

This year will be different.

The Bulldogs aren’t the underdog little brother in 2021, they’re the most dominant team in college football and the first team in history to garner every first place vote in the AP Poll for 8 weeks in-a-row.

There’s a different feeling this year in Athens.

The tables turn this Saturday night.

We’ve made it! The SEC Championship special on “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is streaming now. Former Georgia tight end Arthur Lynch stops by to talk all things UGA football and breakdown the big matchup. Listen here:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart reveals plan for QB Stetson Bennett, J.T. Daniels in College Football Playoff

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday's 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, but a second-half interception that was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Battle led to questions surrounding his status as the Bulldogs' starter moving forward. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Bennett vs. J.T. Daniels after his team's first loss of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog QB Stetson Bennett Reacts to Big Loss to Alabama

ATLANTA - Stetson Bennett talks about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs big loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship aginast Alabama. *SEC Championship History: With today’s 41-24 loss to third-ranked UA, the top-ranked Bulldogs drop to 3-6 in SEC Championship games including 1-3 in the Kirby Smart era and now 0-2 against UA who leads the all-time series 42-25-4. Georgia saw its FBS-leading 16-game winning streak end including a school record nine-game winning streak in road games. The 16-game streak was the second longest in school history. Georgia’s run as the unanimous top-ranked team will end at eight weeks, also a school record. The Bulldogs had been the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings all season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance vs. Alabama

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled quite a bit against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. He’s been missing throws that he hasn’t missed all season, plus has struggled under pressure all game. Coming into this contest, Bennett had thrown for 21 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bulldogs this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Alabama in the SEC Championship

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama and Nick Saban with a title on the line in Atlanta. The Bulldogs had only trailed four times this year. The first time was at No. 18 Auburn when the Tigers kicked a field goal in the first quarter. Georgia trailed in that game for 5:29. Following the Tigers’ score, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: 5 Reasons Why the Bulldogs Will Win the College Football Playoff

Georgia is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the second time under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs ranked as the No. 3 team in the final top 25 and begin their quest for the program's first title since 1980 against Michigan in the Orange Bowl in a national semifinal. Georgia’s perfect season came to an end on Saturday, as Alabama’s offense led the way in a 41-24 victory to claim the SEC title. Although Smart’s team came up short for the SEC, this team still has the formula and talent to win it all and could see the Crimson Tide again in the national championship. A potential rematch, plus the revenge angle, ought to be a motivating factor for Smart’s team in the CFB Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
thechronicle-news.com

Hunter found dead near Branson ID’d as former Alabama football player

A hunter who went missing northwest of Branson, Colorado on Halloween — and was later found dead — has been identified as 26-year-old Grant Hill, a former Alabama football offensive lineman. At the time of his death, Hill was employed as an intern at Madison Behavior Therapy in Huntsville, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Why Georgia#College Football#American Football#Sec#Uga
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tiny Georgia town preps for population surge

People seeking the pleasures of pastoral living will soon double the population of a quaint town once known as a railroad hub on the edge of Barrow and Gwinnett counties. Auburn is split by railroad tracks running parallel to U.S. 29/Ga. 8. Its historic downtown area to the north pays homage to its railroad history with a bright, red caboose and mom-and-pops set up in tiny cottages known as the Whistlestop Shops.
GEORGIA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy