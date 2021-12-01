ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New 'Christmas Fudge Kringle' is a chocolate lovers dream

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3VRA_0dBeZ5dG00

There are a few things all Wisconsinites can agree on: their love for the Green Bay Packers, cheese curds, and Kringle.

Things have just gotten even sweeter thanks to the new limited-time-only Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery, the 'Christmas Fudge Kringle'.

“One of our customers asked for a true chocolate Kringle. Not one with nuts. Not one with fruits. Just give us the chocolate," Eric Olesen, the owner of O&H Danish Bakery owner, said.

Bring on the chocolate O&H did.

“Chocolate fudge filling made with cocoa and dark chocolate and a dark chocolate topping, and we decorate for Christmas with some colored nonpareils.”

It's creamy, rich, and delicious. If you're worried about calorie counting or if it's too much chocolate, just remember, it's the holiday season. Indulge a bit. You deserve it.

Making these new flavors takes some serious work. Months and months of trial and error go into each one of these new flavors. That means a lot of taste testing, which is probably one of the best jobs in Wisconsin.

“It’s a hard job just coming up with new flavors. To get on that team you need to buy your way in, right?" Olesen said with a laugh.

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for O&H. They can sell up to 25,000 Kringles in just one week. That’s like giving every person who lives in Mequon one Kringle.

O&H is always coming up with some new flavor or themed Kringle. After this holiday season, they will begin working on the Kringle for next Christmas.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve done this but its got to be if not in the hundreds maybe several hundred.”

The Christmas Fudge Kringle is only available through December. Order it here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tastywoo.com

Ultimate Chocolate and Peppermint Fudge

This chocolate and peppermint quick fudge is the ultimate refreshing and chocolatey dessert that you should definitely try! Quick and easy to prepare – it will take you just 10 minutes to make it plus 2 hours to set. Perfect for parties and it goes wonderfully with a nice glass of cocktail or Bailey’s liqueur. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Peanut Butter Lover Fudge Cake

Shout out to all peanut butter lovers out there! Never enough peanut butter! Just like this amazingly delicious peanut butter lover fudge cake. It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare It and around 25 minutes to cook. A smooth, rich, and creamy dessert perfect for the weekend. Try it!
RECIPES
mltnews.com

Have a chocolate lover on your gift list? Sno-Isle Libraries has a class for that

“Easy, Edible Gifts for Chocolate Lovers” is a virtual class presented by local pastry chef Cam Zarcone via Sno-Isle Libraries Wednesday, Dec. 1. Zarcone will show you how easy it is to make homemade chocolate truffles (both bittersweet and a raspberry variation) along with a scrumptious batch of the chocolate-caramel Brazilian candies Brigadeiros — all perfect for tucking into a gift box and presenting to a special someone.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
italianchoco.com

Buttermilk Chocolate Dream Cake

This buttermilk chocolate dream cake is so simple and easy to prepare! Rich, moist, and very delicious – if you adore chocolate like I do then this dessert is the real deal for you! You will need 25 minutes to prepare plus 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
T3.com

The very best Christmas gift ideas for gym lovers

Looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for gym lovers? We've got you covered. Below you'll find some excellent, relatively inexpensive gift ideas for people who like to lift dumbbells or resistance bands for fun. Oftentimes, gym queens and kings are perceived as people who are impossible to buy presents...
LIFESTYLE
wabi.tv

New bakery in Carmel calls to sweet tooth lovers

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A new bakery in Carmel is causing quite the buzz. It all started when the owner was looking to keep herself busying during the pandemic,. Joy Hollowell takes us to Devon’s Kitchen. =====. “I’ve been open for about a month and a half. It’s been very...
CARMEL, ME
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Dark Chocolate#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Wisconsinites#The Green Bay Packers#O H Danish Bakery
italianchoco.com

7-Minute Double Chocolate Dream Cookies

These double chocolate dream cookies are so moist, chocolatey and very delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, you can have them as a snack, sweet treat, or breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea. Just a few minutes to prepare them and exactly 7 minutes to cook – simply perfect! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Velveeta Fudge

This Velveeta Fudge may sound strange but it is a tried and true fudge recipe. It is a delicious and super creamy chocolate fudge with walnuts!. The first thing that you probably think of when you hear about Velveeta Fudge is that there is no way that it doesn't taste like like processed cheese. The beauty of this fudge is that it does not! If no one knew that Velveeta was added to this recipe, they wouldn't even be able to tell. The texture of Velveeta actually helps this fudge become creamy. If I don't make this every year for friends and family, there is a revolt! Everyone who I have served it to (knowing about the Velveeta or not) loves it and is always so eager for the recipe. So if you are looking for a delicious recipe to intrigue your guests, then you need to make this Velveeta Fudge recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dallassun.com

O&H Debuts its 2021 Limited-Edition Holiday Kringle Inspired by Classic Christmas Flavors

You'll be rockin' around the Christmas tree after just one bite of this year's holiday Kringle served up by family-owned Danish bakery. RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Oh Fudge! Christmas is just 24 days away. If you're still trying to decide what to serve during the holidays, look no further than world-renowned O&H Danish Bakery. Today, the famous bakery adds an exclusive holiday Kringle to its beloved collection of seasonal flavors, now available in-store and online for nationwide delivery. New this year, the Christmas Fudge Kringle is inspired by O&H Danish Bakery's customers' favorite Ohhhh Fudge! Layer Cake, the name of which comes from the movie, 'A Christmas Story.' When making it for the first time, the O&H team thought Ohhhh Fudge! that cake tastes amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Chocolate lovers listen up, babka is here

You can keep your cookies, your cakes and your pies. The baked sweet I love most is babka, a magical concoction that combines the two great loves of my life: bread and chocolate. It was popular in my childhood home, as well as at the Lithuanian convent boarding school I attended after my father told me it was my destination if I did not mend my ways and I snorted back that it would take more than a bunch of old bats in habits to control me. Once I graduated and raced off to Alaska for college, babka disappeared from my life.
RECIPES
Alamosa Valley Courier

Creede enters Christmas season with Chocolate

CREEDE — The Creede Chocolate Festival got underway on Friday. The festival typically takes place the two days after Thanksgiving bringing local chocolate specialties to Creede. As long as samples contain chocolate, carob, cocoa, or white chocolate and are made from scratch by the presenter they are eligible for entry, bringing all manner of delights for chocoholics.
CREEDE, CO
Mashed

Insomnia Just Dropped A New Cookie Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

Cookies can be a handy snack option that are super convenient and can fulfill dessert cravings in a jiffy. The team behind Insomnia Cookies knows this all too well, which is why they've come up with a new flavor. Per PR Newswire, the brand, which was started back in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz, is particularly focused on making the "late-night bakery concept" popular among customers.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

Chocolate-covered bourbon cherries for Christmas dessert

Enjoy your holiday season with this easy and delicious dessert recipe. These chocolate covered bourbon cherries from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits are “quick and easy to make,” blog creator Debi Morgan says in her post. “You’ll love the explosion of bourbon flavor followed by the bitterness of semi-sweet...
RECIPES
FUN 107

15 Seasonal SouthCoast Things to Do for Christmas Lovers

For most people on the SouthCoast, Christmastime is here. Whether you officially start decorating before or after Thanksgiving, I think we can all agree that by December 1, we are all in full holiday mode and ready for all those festive things that make the season a little brighter. From...
LIFESTYLE
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHOCOLATE DREAM PIE

Chocolate Dream Pie is a delicious creamy chocolate pie with an Oreo crust & topped with chocolate curls & whipped cream! Made in just minutes flat, this is a great go-to dessert when you need something quick & easy!. If you’re looking for a nice dessert to bring to the...
RECIPES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A Christmas shopping guide for outdoor lovers

Black Friday landed during this column’s construction. Even super deals on new Apple laptops, marine gear, recreation clothing, thermal cups and coolers, discounted gift cards, BOGO offers, discounted tackle, shotguns and international travel can’t derail my yearlong Christmas solution party. Streamlight ProTac HL USB Headlamp: My reliable EX 550 Olympia...
TETON, ID
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy