New 'Christmas Fudge Kringle' is a chocolate lovers dream

There are a few things all Wisconsinites can agree on: their love for the Green Bay Packers, cheese curds, and Kringle.

Things have just gotten even sweeter thanks to the new limited-time-only Kringle from O&H Danish Bakery, the 'Christmas Fudge Kringle'.

“One of our customers asked for a true chocolate Kringle. Not one with nuts. Not one with fruits. Just give us the chocolate," Eric Olesen, the owner of O&H Danish Bakery owner, said.

Bring on the chocolate O&H did.

“Chocolate fudge filling made with cocoa and dark chocolate and a dark chocolate topping, and we decorate for Christmas with some colored nonpareils.”

It's creamy, rich, and delicious. If you're worried about calorie counting or if it's too much chocolate, just remember, it's the holiday season. Indulge a bit. You deserve it.

Making these new flavors takes some serious work. Months and months of trial and error go into each one of these new flavors. That means a lot of taste testing, which is probably one of the best jobs in Wisconsin.

“It’s a hard job just coming up with new flavors. To get on that team you need to buy your way in, right?" Olesen said with a laugh.

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for O&H. They can sell up to 25,000 Kringles in just one week. That’s like giving every person who lives in Mequon one Kringle.

O&H is always coming up with some new flavor or themed Kringle. After this holiday season, they will begin working on the Kringle for next Christmas.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve done this but its got to be if not in the hundreds maybe several hundred.”

The Christmas Fudge Kringle is only available through December. Order it here .

