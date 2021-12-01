ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Six Tigers garner All-AAC honors

WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4bjV_0dBeYu5V00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Six members of the University of Memphis football team earned All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors on Wednesday, the league office announced.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III was unanimously chosen by the AAC coaches to the first team, one of just three players to be unanimously selected. Joining Austin III on the All-AAC First Team are tight end Sean Dykes , offensive lineman Dylan Parham and linebacker JJ Russell . The four first-team honorees are the most for Memphis since the program had six in 2017.

Earning second-team all-conference accolades for the Tigers are defensive lineman John Tate IV and defensive back Quindell Johnson .

For the second-straight season, Austin III earned first-team All-AAC honors after leading the conference in receiving yards (1,149) and receiving yards per game (95.8). He ranked second in receptions (74) and catches per game (6.2) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (8). Austin III is the first wide receiver in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons.

Dykes was tremendous for the Tigers, leading all AAC tight ends with 48 receptions, 657 yards and seven touchdowns on the season en route to earning a spot on the All-AAC First Team. Overall, Dykes tied for sixth in the league in touchdowns, ninth in receptions and 10 th in receiving yards.

Parham established himself as one of the best offensive linemen not only in the AAC, but in the nation in 2021, earning first-team accolades. He started all 12 games for the Tigers at right guard, not allowing a single sack in 545 pass protection snaps. In total, Parham only allowed two quarterback hits on the year.

Russell was a force for Memphis at linebacker this season, leading the AAC with 123 total tackles, 78 solo tackles and 10.3 tackles per game to earn first-team honors. Russell also led the Tigers with eight quarterback hurries on the year to go with 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. Russell is the first Memphis linebacker to earn first-team honors since Genard Avery in 2017.

Johnson was named second-team All-AAC for the second-straight season after ranking second in the conference in total tackles (104) and solo tackles (66). He also ranked third in the league in tackles per game (8.7) and sixth in pass breakups (11). Johnson also had 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception on the year.

Tate IV had a breakout year for Memphis to earn second-team honors. On the season, Tate IV totaled 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

The Memphis Tigers have accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers tumble out of the polls, just two weeks after cracking the Top Ten

MEMPHIS – No surprise here. After three straight losses, the Memphis Tigers have tumbled out of the polls, just two weeks after working their way into the nation’s top ten thanks to a 5-and-0 start. The latest loss, Saturday down in Oxford where the Rebels took down the Tigers 67-63 leading Penny Hardaway to again, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies make it five straight wire to wire wins in Miami

MIAMI — Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane scored 21 points each, and the surging Memphis Grizzlies beat the Miami Heat 105-90 Monday night. The win was Memphis’ fifth straight without leading scorer Ja Morant, who hurt his left knee against Atlanta on Nov. 26. The Grizzlies have not trailed during their streak. All five Grizzlies’ […]
NBA
WREG

Bulldogs set to battle Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s 12th consecutive bowl appearance is now set. Head coach Mike Leach’s MSU squad will battle Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The game is slated for a 5:45 p.m. start on ESPN at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Ticket information will be released soon.  “We’re looking forward to competing […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

Joyner scores 20, Mississippi beats No. 18 Memphis 67-63

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — When Mississippi coach Kermit Davis scanned the final stat sheet, he chose the obvious explanation after the Rebels defeated No. 18 Memphis 67-63 on Saturday. “It’s free throws. We analyze a lot of things as coaches and sometimes it’s real simple” Davis said. “It wasn’t a pretty game offensively for either […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
WREG

Purdue to face surging Tennessee in Music City Bowl

Purdue (8-4, Big Ten) vs. Tennessee (7-5, SEC), Dec. 30, 3 p.m. ET LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee. TOP PLAYERS Purdue: Quarterback Aiden O’Connell passed for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns. David Bell was named the Big Ten’s top receiver with 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. Tennessee: Quarterback Hendon Hooker took over the starting job early in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

No. 3 Cincinnati claims AAC crown, possible playoff spot

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes and No. 3 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter and rolled past No. 16 Houston 35-20 in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. The Bearcats who are ranked No. 4 in the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WREG

Rebels to face Baylor in Sugar Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. – After registering its first 10-win regular season in program history, Ole Miss has accepted an invitation to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 1, 2022. The Rebels will face Big 12 champion Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12), with the contest slated for a 7:45 p.m. kick on ESPN. “We […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Rangers prepare to face off in first-ever NJCAA playoffs

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — The Northwest Mississippi Rangers are the only team from the Magnolia state to be headed to the first ever NJCAA DI National Championship tournament.  The Rangers received the No. 3 seed and will face off against No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute Sunday in the semifinals.  “It’s really about the next […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

WREG

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy