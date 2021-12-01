Six Tigers garner All-AAC honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Six members of the University of Memphis football team earned All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors on Wednesday, the league office announced.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III was unanimously chosen by the AAC coaches to the first team, one of just three players to be unanimously selected. Joining Austin III on the All-AAC First Team are tight end Sean Dykes , offensive lineman Dylan Parham and linebacker JJ Russell . The four first-team honorees are the most for Memphis since the program had six in 2017.

Earning second-team all-conference accolades for the Tigers are defensive lineman John Tate IV and defensive back Quindell Johnson .

For the second-straight season, Austin III earned first-team All-AAC honors after leading the conference in receiving yards (1,149) and receiving yards per game (95.8). He ranked second in receptions (74) and catches per game (6.2) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (8). Austin III is the first wide receiver in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons.

Dykes was tremendous for the Tigers, leading all AAC tight ends with 48 receptions, 657 yards and seven touchdowns on the season en route to earning a spot on the All-AAC First Team. Overall, Dykes tied for sixth in the league in touchdowns, ninth in receptions and 10 th in receiving yards.

Parham established himself as one of the best offensive linemen not only in the AAC, but in the nation in 2021, earning first-team accolades. He started all 12 games for the Tigers at right guard, not allowing a single sack in 545 pass protection snaps. In total, Parham only allowed two quarterback hits on the year.

Russell was a force for Memphis at linebacker this season, leading the AAC with 123 total tackles, 78 solo tackles and 10.3 tackles per game to earn first-team honors. Russell also led the Tigers with eight quarterback hurries on the year to go with 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. Russell is the first Memphis linebacker to earn first-team honors since Genard Avery in 2017.

Johnson was named second-team All-AAC for the second-straight season after ranking second in the conference in total tackles (104) and solo tackles (66). He also ranked third in the league in tackles per game (8.7) and sixth in pass breakups (11). Johnson also had 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception on the year.

Tate IV had a breakout year for Memphis to earn second-team honors. On the season, Tate IV totaled 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

The Memphis Tigers have accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

