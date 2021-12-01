Beale Street Music Festival tickets go on sale Friday

General admission tickets for the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

For $145, the lowest price of the year, a limited amount of general admission three-day passes can be purchased online .

Concert goers can also grab VIP tickets at $809 for raised seating and exclusive access to bars for booze and food.

The festival will take place April 29 — May 1 at Liberty Park, formerly known as the Memphis Fairgrounds. The event is being temporarily moved from Tom Lee Park as it undergoes construction, which is expected to be complete by 2023.

James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May, says the event is returning with a bang.

He said, “2019 was the last time Memphis experienced a Beale Street Music Festival and we’re coming back big with the star-studded music festival that our fans are craving.”

Here’s the full lineup of Memphis in May events: