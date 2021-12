The Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University invites nominations and applications for the position of Head of the Department of Civil and Systems Engineering (CaSE). This is an outstanding opportunity for an accomplished scholar with leadership experience, in collaboration with a growing faculty and an enterprising Dean, to further strengthen a collegial, ambitious, and innovative department at the nation's first research university. Serving a renewable five-year term, the Head will be appointed in CaSE, with secondary appointment(s) possible elsewhere, and will be encouraged to remain active in research, with strategic leadership of the Department as their top priority.

