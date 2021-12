Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Management Analytics, Smith School of Business at Queen's University

Service Science/Stochastic Systems Joint Special Issue. Much work in service science has a methodological foundation in applied probability and much work in applied probability is motivated by applications in the service sector. This joint special issue of Service Science (https://pubsonline.informs.org/journal/serv) and Stochastic Systems (https://pubsonline.informs.org/journal/stsy) aims to further promote the interface between these two fields and to strengthen the links between each journals' constituencies. The joint special issue seeks papers that could appear in either journal. Relative to papers submitted to Service Science alone, the special issue seeks papers with a strong foundation in applied probability. Relative to papers submitted to Stochastic Systems alone, the special issue seeks papers with a strong focus on the service sector. Papers need not be heavily methodological in nature; innovative modeling and/or empirical work is welcome, so long as the work strengthens the research agendas of those working in service science and applied probability in the judgment of the editorial team.

