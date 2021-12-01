ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How Quickly Can Lincoln Riley Turn USC Around?

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew USC head football coach Lincoln Riley was...

watchstadium.com

heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

USC sways Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

One of the top coaches in college football is on his way to L.A. Southern Cal is closing its three-month search for a new head football coach with a bombshell hire, landing Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to turn around the Trojans program. Riley, a former Texas Tech quarterback, posted a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lincoln Riley
247Sports

Lincoln Riley explains why he changed his mind about USC

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, in a Tuesday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, explained why he took the job. Riley admitted that while he was at first apprehensive, he eventually changed his mind entirely. “I honestly didn’t think I would do it,” Riley said. “I really didn’t. But...
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Lincoln Riley to USC; Billy Napier to Florida

The future of SEC football got a dramatic shakeup today. Following the regular-season finale for the majority of college football teams, the Florida Gators officially hired Billy Napier as the program’s next head coach. Napier was previously the head coach of Louisiana Lafayette for the last four seasons. But the...
FLORIDA STATE
#American Football
USA Today

The true importance of the ridiculous Lincoln Riley-to-USC rumor

While the laughter subsides in response to the hilarious rumor that USC might pursue Lincoln Riley, let’s calm down. Let’s focus on the actual importance behind the silly suggestion that Oklahoma’s very successful coach would leave that elite job for USC, a much less stable program. In case you missed...
NFL
On3.com

Inside the Trojans Huddle: Lincoln Riley to USC

The panel gets together this week to discuss the big news of USC’s hiring of Lincoln Riley. They discuss their reactions and expectations for Riley, along with the possible impact on recruiting and the landscape as a whole. They also preview the Cal game and give their Pac-12 picks for the week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Lincoln Riley move to USC impacts Texas' football program

The college football world was flipped upside down on Saturday and Sunday in a multitude of fashions. For starters, the College Football Playoff will likely feature more parody than ever before with schools like Cincinnati, Michigan, and Oklahoma State all having great opportunities to make their first appearances. However, all of their victories have been overshadowed by premiere schools finding their coach.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Breeze

Alexander: USC getting Lincoln Riley is a statement hire

We should have learned by now: Never assume. As USC’s desultory football season continued, the most interesting part of it seemed to be the Great Trojan Coach Search, and the week-by-week handicap of whose stock was rising or falling. Penn State’s James Franklin, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda were the assumed front-runners, but isn’t it obvious? Athletic director Mike Bohn and his chief lieutenant, Brandon Sosna, weren’t paying attention to the media’s helpful consultation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Can Lincoln Riley make USC, college football on the West Coast viable again?

Whether former Oklahoma golden boy Spencer Rattler ends up at USC is undetermined, but one of Norman's former golden children is already donning the crimson and gold: Lincoln Riley. Riley and USC sent shockwaves through the college football universe on Sunday when the 38-year old coach said goodbye to the...
NORMAN, OK

