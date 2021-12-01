How Quickly Can Lincoln Riley Turn USC Around?

We should have learned by now: Never assume. As USC’s desultory football season continued, the most interesting part of it seemed to be the Great Trojan Coach Search, and the week-by-week handicap of whose stock was rising or falling. Penn State’s James Franklin, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda were the assumed front-runners, but isn’t it obvious? Athletic director Mike Bohn and his chief lieutenant, Brandon Sosna, weren’t paying attention to the media’s helpful consultation.
