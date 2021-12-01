ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Niraparib Shows Efficacy in Platinum-Sensitive Ovarian Cancer

By Jonah Feldman
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZai Lab has announced new findings from the phase 3 PRIME trial showing efficacy in progression-free survival in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Niraparib (Zejula) demonstrated progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, according to a press release from Zai Lab Limited.1 The results of the trial investigating...

www.targetedonc.com

