Dave Chappelle's high school will still name theater after him despite student protest

Dave Chappelle recently invited students at his old high school to speak with him amid continued controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer. According to a Politico report, he and a camera crew made a surprise visit to D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts on November 23 for an hourlong Q&A session. Chappelle was reportedly met with a mixture of boos and cheers. A spokesperson for Duke Ellington told Politico that the comedian specifically invited “the voices of discontent” to question him, adding that this made his supporters “the silent majority.” Around eight out of 580 students in attendance were said to have stepped up to the mic. One student reportedly called the comedian a “bigot,” adding, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish, you handled it like a child.” According to two anonymous students who spoke with Politico, Chappelle responded, “My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.” (As with many of his live shows, phones were confiscated at the door to prevent recordings.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO