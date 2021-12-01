Brown Scores Pac-12 Honors, Leads Huskies Up Against His Former Team

Nobody wanted him.

Five years ago, Terrell Brown went unrecruited coming out of Seattle's Garfield High School in 2016 and briefly joined Western Oregon before choosing to sit out the season. The following year, he played for Shoreline Community College and averaged 30 points per game.

The struggle to get noticed as a high-level basketball player and be fully appreciated still wasn't over.

Brown had to walk on at Seattle University before he made the school pony up a scholarship by averaging 14.1 and 20.7 points per game over a pair of seasons, with the latter effort brining the guard a first-team All-WAC selection.

It was on to Arizona last year, where he was a 9-game starter and 7.3-point scorer, and now back to his hometown Washington Huskies.

His most recent schools intersect when the Wildcats (6-0) host the UW (4-4) on Thursday night at Tucson's McKale Center with everyone saluting Brown and what he's become. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, Brown received Pac-12 player of the week accolades for his three-game showing at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, one highlighted by a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State.

"Having a guy like Terrell who you can depend on night in and night out to score, make plays, play defense and lead is definitely a luxury,” Husky coach Mike Hopkins said.

Brown enters the Arizona matchup averaging 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists an outing, ranking 11th in the nation in scoring and higher in other categories.

"I've expected this," Hopkins said. "I've seen him get 20-something against us in Hec Ed," referencing the UW arena's original name.

