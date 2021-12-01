ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Brown Scores Pac-12 Honors, Leads Huskies Up Against His Former Team

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJxIi_0dBeSTEk00

Nobody wanted him.

Five years ago, Terrell Brown went unrecruited coming out of Seattle's Garfield High School in 2016 and briefly joined Western Oregon before choosing to sit out the season. The following year, he played for Shoreline Community College and averaged 30 points per game.

The struggle to get noticed as a high-level basketball player and be fully appreciated still wasn't over.

Brown had to walk on at Seattle University before he made the school pony up a scholarship by averaging 14.1 and 20.7 points per game over a pair of seasons, with the latter effort brining the guard a first-team All-WAC selection.

It was on to Arizona last year, where he was a 9-game starter and 7.3-point scorer, and now back to his hometown Washington Huskies.

His most recent schools intersect when the Wildcats (6-0) host the UW (4-4) on Thursday night at Tucson's McKale Center with everyone saluting Brown and what he's become. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, Brown received Pac-12 player of the week accolades for his three-game showing at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, one highlighted by a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State.

"Having a guy like Terrell who you can depend on night in and night out to score, make plays, play defense and lead is definitely a luxury,” Husky coach Mike Hopkins said.

Brown enters the Arizona matchup averaging 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists an outing, ranking 11th in the nation in scoring and higher in other categories.

"I've expected this," Hopkins said. "I've seen him get 20-something against us in Hec Ed," referencing the UW arena's original name.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Seattle University#Garfield High School#Uw#Husky Maven#Danraley1
On3.com

Brady Quinn declares Heisman winner during Big Ten halftime show

Brady Quinn hasn’t been shy about a particular Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback who continues to prevail, despite this being his first season as a full-time college starter. After another astonishing performance against a defense that has been compared to the best units in history, Quinn has made his final decision for the player who will join the elite Heisman fraternity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Jimmy Lake's Playful but Prophetic Comment

Mondays with Jimmy are no longer. To begin the week, win or lose, former University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake always seemed in good spirits when he sat down for his regular Monday press briefing to address the previous game and size up the upcoming outing. Lake had the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance Last Night

Bronny James’ high school team, Sierra Canyon, hosted his dad’s old team, St. Vincent-St. Mary, at Staples Center on Saturday night. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward put on a show. Bronny James scored 19 points and showed off his excellent shooting stroke in front of a...
NBA
247Sports

Anthony Brown named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Oregon senior quarterback Anthony Brown has been named the Offensive Pac-12 Player of the Week for his performance against the Oregon State Beavers this past week. Brown had one of the best games of his college career in his final home game at Autzen Stadium this past Saturday, as the Ducks beat visiting rival Oregon State 38-29. Brown finished the game completing 23 of his 28 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 83 yards and another touchdown.
OREGON STATE
Hartford Courant

UConn-Notre Dame back on with Niele Ivey leading the Irish against the Huskies for first time as coach

A new era of the storied UConn-Notre Dame rivalry begins Sunday when second-year head coach Niele Ivey brings her Irish to Storrs for the first time since taking the reins at the legendary program. Ivey, who played at Notre Dame under Muffet McGraw from 1997–2001 and guided them to their first national title in ‘01, knows plenty well what UConn-Notre Dame matchups mean, even as the Irish are ...
HARTFORD, CT
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Washington Football Team notched a huge win on Sunday to stay alive in the NFC East race, beating the Raiders in Las Vegas. Washington, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated Las Vegas, 17-15, on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Ron Rivera’s team reportedly suffered a pretty big loss in the process....
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
950
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy