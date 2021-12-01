AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement. "And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend." A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO