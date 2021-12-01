ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon accused of grossly underreporting COVID-19 cases to US labor agency

By Katyanna Quach
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's claimed Amazon reported only 27 COVID-19 cases among fulfillment center workers to federal government health officials, despite the company's admission that nearly 20,000 employees had been infected last year. The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), a coalition of four labor unions, has called for the Occupational Safety and Health...

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Labor group calls on OSHA to investigate Amazon employee Covid-19 cases

A coalition of unions charge that Amazon undercounted the number of cases breaking out in the company's warehouses. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries. Call for 2022 Event Speakers. Each year the Puget Sound Business Journal...
LABOR ISSUES
Medscape News

Second US COVID-19 Case Caused by Omicron Found

A second U.S. case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant has been picked up by genetic testing in Minnesota. The man, from the Minneapolis area, fell ill on Nov. 22 after attending the Anime NYC 2021 conference at the Javits Center in New York City a few days before. He was tested on on Nov. 24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
whdh.com

US reports 1st case of COVID-19 omicron variant in returning traveler

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — a person in California who had been to South Africa — as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

US COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations on the Rise Just Before Thanksgiving

HealthDay News — Federal health officials are imploring Americans to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations start to climb just ahead of the holidays. There has been an 18 percent increase in the seven-day average of reported COVID-19 infections in the United States and a 6 percent increase in the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., said during a Monday media briefing. Nearly a third of new cases are in Midwestern states, with Michigan and Minnesota reporting more cases per capita than any other states, and all but a dozen states saw cases rise during the past week, Johns Hopkins data show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor Unions#Osha#Covid#Soc
TheConversationAU

BHP's vaccine policy 'not lawful and reasonable' – but this is no win for mandate opponents

Australia’s Fair Work Commission has made its first ruling against an employer mandating COVID-19 vaccination as condition of work. But this isn’t the decision those opposed to vaccine mandates have been hoping for. On Friday a full bench of the commission ruled that global miner BHP’s directions to employees at its Mt Arthur coal mine, in NSW’s Hunter Valley, regarding deadlines for vaccination were not lawful and reasonable. This is a significant decision by Australia’s industrial relations umpire in a number of ways. It is the first ruling to question the validity of mandatory vaccination policies, and the first regarding an...
INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate Could Result in Thousands of Firings. Here’s What That Means for Government Functions

The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers went into effect Nov. 22, despite vocal opposition from some members of Congress. This mandate could result in more than a hundred thousand people being disciplined or fired for refusing to comply, even if those workers are otherwise excellent employees or if their loss will severely disrupt the government’s ability to function.
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Official: 1st US Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, U.S. officials said Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. The Biden administration moved late last month to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theregister.com

The Omicron dilemma: Google goes first on delaying office work

Googlers can continue working from home and will no longer be required to return to campuses on 10 January 2022 as previously expected. The decision marks another delay in getting more employees back to their desks. For Big Tech companies, setting a firm return date during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare. All attempts were pushed back so far due to rising numbers of cases or new variants of the respiratory disease spreading around the world, such as the new Omicron strain.
BUSINESS
Florida Phoenix

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
RELIGION
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy