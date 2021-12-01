ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Court halts implementation of Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate in Idaho

idahocountyfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Governor Brad Little commented today on the action by a Louisiana court granting a nationwide injunction today in the “CMS case,” which temporarily stops implementation of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Idaho. Governor Little and Attorney General Wasden filed the lawsuit on behalf of the...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

