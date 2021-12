The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are upon us, with Kenan Thompson hosting a live audience for the first time in two years. The People’s Choice Awards offer a chance for fans to weigh in on their favorite movies, shows, performances and more in the entertainment realm from the calendar year. Categories are divided into genres like Action Movie of 2021 and Drama Movie of 2021, and include movies, TV, music and even pop culture. The year’s most nominated movie is, of course, “F9: The Fast Saga” while the most nominated individual is Justin Bieber. The people have spoken.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO