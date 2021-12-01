Lions Week 13 injury update: 6 players sit out, Vaitai returns

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field on Wednesday after the mini-bye from playing on Thanksgiving. However, six Lions players sat out the first practice session for Week 13.

Two of the missing players, RT Penei Sewell and WR KhaDarel Hodge, were listed out with illness. The other four who sat were all injury-related. Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and defensive end Trey Flowers (knee) were both expected to be out with their injuries.

On a more positive front, starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was a full participant. It’s the first time since Vaitai suffered a concussion in Week 11 that he’s gone through a full practice. If he shows no adverse reaction, Vaitai can clear the NFL concussion protocol on Thursday and be back in the lineup against the Vikings.

The full injury report from the Lions: