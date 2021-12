(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.

