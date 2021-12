Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, will be among the keynote speakers at the South by Southwest festival in 2022. The announcement marks the second round of keynote and featured speakers organizers have released for the upcoming event, which will be the 36th edition of the Austin-based annual conference. Festival organizers plan to hold the event on March 11-20 next year, in what is expected to be the first live, in-person SXSW in two years. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and held in a virtual format earlier this year.

