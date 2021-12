Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/5/21) Only one game separates first and last place in the AFC West right now and by the time Sunday night’s game comes to a close either one of these teams could find themselves at the top. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won 4 straight with wins over the Packers, Raiders, Giants, and Cowboys in that stretch. The Broncos, meanwhile, are entering the weekend off a commanding victory against the Los Angeles Chargers and wins in 3 of their last 4. The Chiefs have dominated this matchup as of late, winning 11 straight against the Broncos dating back to 2015. With the Raiders and Chargers both regressing over the last month, a home playoff game could very well be at stake in this one.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO