The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Friday with negative internals on the NYSE while the NASDAQ’s were mixed. Most closed near their lows of the session. The index charts saw a mix of bullish and bearish technical events while cumulative market breadth, that has been an important concern for us, weakened further. However, some of the data is starting to suggest the potential for a pause or near-term bounce for equities. Should that transpire, it would be extremely important, in our opinion, to see some notable improvement in market breadth for us to consider said pause/bounce could be sustainable.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO