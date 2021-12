Chevron is joining several other companies in the announcement of increased share buybacks. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has intelligent management, meaning the company's share price has often outperformed many of its peers in the oil and gas industry. The company recently announced its new capital plan, coming in at $15 billion (the lower end of $15-20 billion guidance). At the same time, the company has announced buybacks in the $3-5 billion range.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO