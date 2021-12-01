ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared and Ivanka Try to Reenter Polite Society, Are Promptly Told to F--k Off

By Bess Levin
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent their entire tenure in Washington attempting to cast themselves as people who not only belonged there, but who would one day return to D.C. not as daughter and son-in-law of the commander in chief but as president and first man in their own right. (Yes,...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 1

EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Very Sane Fox Contributor Likens Anthony Fauci to Sadistic Holocaust Doctor Who Experimented on Jews

Once upon a time, Lara Logan was a respected foreign correspondent for 60 Minutes, filing dispatches from war zones in Afghanistan and Iraq and regularly embedding with the U.S. military. Now she works for Fox News Media and, as is required of most people employed by Rupert Murdoch, regularly allows batshit-crazy pronouncements to tumble out of her mouth. The most recent? That Dr. Anthony Fauci, who wants people to get vaccinated and not die from COVID-19, is as bad as one of history’s most notorious human rights abusers.
SCIENCE
Vanity Fair

Flee Reimagines the Refugee Narrative

Refugee stories are not always obscured by our media, but they are often distorted, with broadcast news segments and sensational dramas twisting the extreme oppression and abuse experienced by migrants into entertainment for those of us with the right passports. Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen avoids this tendency in his latest project by infusing both of his professional mediums—documentary film and radio—with animation in order to grant his subject crucial anonymity. The resulting documentary, Flee, is both a collage film about a young man who struggles with disclosing his past as an Afghani refugee, and a candid collaboration between longtime friends.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

The Second Coming of Guru Jagat

It was golden hour at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, final resting place of Burt Reynolds, Cecil B. DeMille, and Estelle Getty, just around the corner from Paramount Studios. Five hundred mourners had taken their seats among carefully ordered rows as the sun dipped below the picture-postcard palms. They were dressed almost entirely in white; as followers of the esoteric yoga practice known as kundalini, they believed the color could stretch one’s aura to a very specific nine feet. Behind the stage was projected a black-and-white image of a fair-haired young woman, smiling wistfully. Her name, at least to those gathered, was Guru Jagat, the controversial founder of Ra Ma Institute, a yoga studio dedicated to spreading kundalini to a new generation. But she had other names too. To start with, the one she was given at birth: Katie Griggs, a befittingly average name for a middle-class white girl born in the summer of 1979 on a Colorado farm. Depending on whom you ask, Jagat was a bona fide spiritual leader—or a fraud; a controversial thought leader; a bigot; a feminist; a rape apologist. Now, at the age of 41, she was dead. Maybe.
YOGA

