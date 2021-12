(The Center Square) – With the latest school assessment data out, taxpayers and policymakers are now able to see what is and is not working in Illinois’ K-12 schools. School- and district-level data is now available at IllinoisReportCard.com. While data for 2020 is incomplete because of remote learning, the Illinois State Board of Education says 16.6% fewer students met grade-level standards in English in 2021 than in 2019 and 17.8% fewer students met grade-level standards in math.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO