(The Center Square) – Minnesota gets the bronze medal for the national competition for best waste management, according to a ranking LawnStarter published Tuesday. The outdoor services website’s 2022’s Best States at Managing Waste report compared each state, along with the District of Columbia, based on waste-reducing policies and infrastructure and weighed those factors against indicators of the results of those policies, such as the amount of refuse that was landfilled or reused.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO