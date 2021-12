Illinois Republican Congressional candidate James Marter feels Springfield has become its own worst enemy when it comes to getting state pension debt under control. “We have baked so much of this into the state constitution,” Marter told the Kendall County Times. “Things like the Cadillac pension requirements are big, while we have no adjustments for what’s going on with the economy. At the same time, we have over 7,000 units of government, which means many government workers with public pensions. It’s pay for play in politics in Springfield.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO