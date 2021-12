Is Lynn Hill immortal? According to the climbing icon, her career has kept her ‘humble and playful.’. After years of attempts by the best in the world, Lynn Hill freed ‘The Nose’ of El Cap at 5.14a/b in 1993 — and then freed it in a day in 1994, when everybody assumed that the best climbers in the world were male. Later, she survived a 100-foot ground fall. Now in her 60s, she’s still as stoked as ever.

