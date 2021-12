Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a fabulous historical building, built in 1888 by architect V.M. Lemke in the center of Nizhny Novgorod. Right after the construction, there were warehouses, repair shops, and shopping arcades. Then the purpose of the building changed several times, but the old red brick interiors, a suite of arches, and even massive wooden ceiling beams have been well preserved to this day. Even the finest details of the interior did not suffer in the course of time, for example, steel brackets mounted in the wall, which served for storage or factory functions.

