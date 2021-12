The Seahawks have had nine winning seasons in a row, while the 49ers have had just four winning seasons since 2003. But now it's the Seahawks who are in complete shambles. They're so dysfunctional, they seem on the verge of a complete rebuild. Meaning a new head coach, a new front office, a new quarterback -- the whole shabangabang. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won three in a row, and will make it four in a row with a win over the Seahawks this Sunday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO