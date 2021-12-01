ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno Chamber of Commerce 2021 Ag Awards Celebration

By Justin Walker
 5 days ago

KSEE24 is honored to partner with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau to present the 2021 Ag Awards Celebration. This program takes time to consider the incredible contributions of the agricultural community to the Central Valley.

These are the dedicated leaders and innovative businesses who have made Fresno County one of the leading agricultural regions in the world, and those who have played an integral part in the effort to maintain that success.

