ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kathy Castor Gets PREVENT HPV Cancers Act Through the House

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgeUU_0dBeIwHb00

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., was able to get her “Promoting Resources to Expand Vaccination, Education and New Treatments for HPV (PREVENT HPV) Cancers Act” through the U.S. House.

The House passed the bill on a voice vote held on Tuesday.

With U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., backing the proposal, Castor introduced the bill back in March.

“The human papillomavirus (HPV) causes six types of cancers, which leads to nearly 36,000 cases of cancer each year in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We have a vaccine that can help prevent these cancers, and it’s the goal of the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act to increase vaccination rates with an eye towards health equity. In fact, the World Health Organization established a goal of total eradication of cervical cancer last year due to the highly effective HPV vaccine and commitment by countries around the world,” Castor’s office noted.

“After learning six years ago that Florida and the Tampa Bay area have some of the worst HPV vaccination rates in the country, I joined forces with Moffitt Cancer Center, Dr. Anna Giuliano and USF College of Public Health to improve vaccination rates, increase public knowledge and save lives,” said Castor.

“It’s clear that we can do better across America as well, so together with Rep. Schrier, a pediatrician, I’m pleased to introduce the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act to boost vaccination rates and ensure that all communities – especially the underserved – are being educated on the importance of cancer prevention and screening,” Castor added. “Americans are dying from cancer when they shouldn’t, and our bill provides a strong commitment to health education and equity that will save lives and decrease racial disparities in diagnosis and treatment. Working with local leaders like Moffitt and USF as well as the National Cancer Institute and CDC, I’m confident we can increase health equity and positive outcomes through public education and research.”

“As a parent and pediatrician, I want to keep my child and my patients safe and healthy. The HPV vaccine prevents cancer! My son has gotten his HPV vaccine, as have my patients; and I know that the most important factor in whether a parent chooses to immunize their child is a conversation with their healthcare provider. There is so much mistrust and vaccine hesitancy out there, and while immunizations are one of the greatest public health tools we have, they work best when there is widespread use. That’s why I’m excited about this bill. It will help spread awareness so more people get vaccinated, and also fund research to prevent death from HPV-related cancers. I am proud to support Rep. Castor in this effort,” said Schrier.

“The science has been clear for years – we have the tools to eliminate HPV-related cancers globally, starting with cervical cancer. Rep Castor has had a long-standing collaboration with us at the Moffitt Cancer Center in promoting interventions to prevent HPV cancers. We are so excited to see that Rep Castor has accelerated her commitment to this cause with the filing of the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act of 2021 which will save tens of thousands of US lives per year,” said Dr. Anna Giuliano, the director of the Center for Immunization and Infection Research in Cancer (CIIRC) at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

“Rep Castor’s PREVENT HPV Cancers Act will help educate and protect boys and girls from HPV preventable cancers. Through her bill, hopefully, other parents will never have to make videos to their kids saying goodbye, as I did when first diagnosed with HPV-related tonsil cancer at age 44,” said Jason Mendelsohn, the founder of SupermanHPV and an HPV cancer survivor.

“This bill is exactly what is needed to help eliminate HPV-related cancers. I was diagnosed at age 25 and lost my fertility and nearly my life. HPV is extremely common and when it becomes cancer it can be deadly. We have the tools to prevent cancer, there is no reason why we shouldn’t. I am proud to use my voice to support the Prevent HPV Cancers Act,” said Tamika Felder, the founder of Cervivor, Inc. and a cervical cancer survivor.

“If Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the NIH, called a press conference today and announced that we had found a cure for cancer, there would be cause for celebration. Well, since 2006, there’s been a safe and effective vaccine that prevents six types of cancer, including cervical cancer and throat cancer. It’s been a remarkable development, and with today’s passage of the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act, we will equip communities across the country will the tools they need to vaccinate, educate and empower our neighbors to receive these lifesaving vaccinations. According to data from the CDC, more than one million doses of HPV vaccinations were missed last year. This falling off is worrisome, but we can tackle this problem by helping educate families and parents all across America to avoid these catastrophic diagnoses and save lives in doing it,” Castor said after her bill cleared the House.

“The PREVENT HPV Cancers Act builds on work the CDC is already doing to raise awareness about gynecologic cancers through Johanna’s Law, and includes HPV and HPV-related cancers in a national public awareness campaign to educate providers, parents, and the general public about the life saving HPV vaccine. This is especially important in rural areas where there’s also been a very dramatic drop off. I want to thank my friends back home at the Moffitt Cancer Center, including, Dr. Anna Giuliano, for educating me and for bringing together advocates across the country, and Rep. Schrier, a pediatrician, for her support for this legislation. I’m confident we can increase health equity and positive outcomes through public education and research, and I’m now calling on my Senate colleagues to take up and pass this critical legislation,” added Castor.

So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Florida Congressional Reps Want CMS to Protect Access to Advanced Cancer Treatment

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., led a bipartisan group of Florida congressional members in writing a letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure urging the agency to exclude low-volume modalities such as proton beam therapy (PBT) from the Radiation Oncology (RO) Model, which is set to begin January 2022 and threatens to cut up to 50 percent in Medicare reimbursements to providers of this high-quality radiation treatment.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis Gets Five Bills Through House Energy and Commerce Committee

This week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., scored some wins as he managed to give five bills through the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee and to the House floor. “With so much dysfunction taking place in Washington lately, it is refreshing to see commonsense bipartisan solutions moving forward,” said Bilirakis. “These bills will make a positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans and I urge my colleagues to join me in pushing them across the finish line.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Kathy Castor
CNET

Moderna booster shots and omicron: New guidance, programs, stats to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. 100 million people in the US are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Moderna of Pfizer, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US (it's now been detected in at least 12 states, from Hawaii to New York). As a result, the US is doubling down on COVID vaccine efforts, including getting booster shots in arms. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedPage Today

Dementia Incidence Linked to Cataract Surgery

Cataract surgery was linked to a nearly 30% lower risk of dementia in older adults, a prospective study showed. Among 3,000 cataract patients, cataract extraction was associated with significantly reduced risk of dementia compared with people who did not have surgery (HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.62-0.83, P<0.001), reported Cecilia Lee, MD, MS, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and co-authors in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Treatment#D Fla#Education#The U S House#Cdc#Moffitt Cancer Center#Americans
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cancer
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy