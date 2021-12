Virtual learning and working has become normal for many of us during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new normal has drawn attention to the need for internet access in places like Benzie County. Benzonia Public Library Director Amanda McLaren says several people will come to the library daily to use the computer or the internet. People will park in the parking lot, even at night, to get work done or check emails.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO