Not content to sit back and let MediaTek get all the ARM-powered Chromebook attention, Qualcomm has announced a new SoC for Chromebooks at their 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit. Like MediaTek’s recently completed Executive Summit, this is a press gathering to basically lay out the plans for the next year or so from the chip maker. Notable announcements included a new naming scheme for the high-end Snapdragon chips – starting with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – and a new gaming-focused SoC that will launch in a dedicated Android gaming handheld made by Razer called the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO