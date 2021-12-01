Stacey Abrams will be back on the campaign trail in a second bid for governor of Georgia next year, setting the stage for a possible rematch with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp whom she lost to in 2018. Abrams, hoping to become the nation's first Black female governor, made her campaign...
ATLANTA — (AP) — Stacey Abrams announced a long-awaited second run for Georgia governor this week, but with Democrats facing a sour national environment and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp facing challenges within his own party, the 2022 campaign will look different from 2018. Abrams' narrow loss, highlighted by her claims...
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's Republican primary for governor. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3c670381c7934e93b184e56d43e78431.
In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Friday, host Laura Ingraham said Georgia residents should ignore former State Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Fulton, as she embarks on a second consecutive attempt at the Governor's Mansion after debatably not conceding her first loss four years ago. Ingraham noted that Abrams on Friday said...
Stacey Abrams may be a powerhouse in Georgia politics, but the Democrat has her roots in Mississippi. “She is Mississippi raised and Georgia grown,” her mother, Carolyn Abrams, once told the Hattiesburg American. Abrams, 47, grew up in Gulfport, where her parents raised six children, teaching them to work hard...
In her first major interview since the official announcement, Stacey Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo quashed speculation that the Georgia Democrat would interrupt a theoretical gubernatorial term to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Abrams' name has come up repeatedly as a top 2024 Democratic contender given President...
A Republican civil war is brewing in the Georgia race for governor. News spread Sunday that former Sen. David Perdue could be jumping in the race for Georgia governor. Perdue is expected to announce on Monday.
Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
A local Republican “community leader” based in Idaho was blasted recently for a racist since-deleted Tweet complaining about a commercial showing a Black family enjoying the holidays. The Daily Beast reported Lisa Leisy lost it on social media after seeing an old Hershey commercial depicting a Black family reveling in the holiday spirit.
