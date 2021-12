The Australian dollar has started the week with strong gains. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7043 up 0.64% on the day. The week ended on a sour note for the Aussie, which fell -1.33%, its worst one-day performance since May. The driver behind the sharp drop was the US nonfarm payroll report, which badly underperformed. The economy produced 210 thousand jobs in November, way below the consensus of 534 thousand. This put a damper on risk appetite and sent the Australian dollar tumbling. The Aussie had a miserable month of November, and the sharp movement on Friday and the rebound today is a stark reminder of the volatility of the markets due primarily to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO