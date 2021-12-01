ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD – Correction on the cards?

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound has been trending lower over the last month or so but the decline may finally be losing momentum. It’s found some support around 1.32 but momentum has been slipping over the last week or two, creating divergences on both the daily...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Stocks push higher again

We’re seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that’s not what we’re seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3227; (P) 1.3256; (R1) 1.3295; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point. On the downside, sustained break of 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication, and target 161.8% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3833 at 1.2736. Nevertheless, break of 1.3369 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3512 resistance first.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Remains At Risk Of More Losses Below 1.3200

GBP/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.3350 resistance. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could resume losses if there is a clear break below 1.1250. Gold price is showing a few bearish signs below $1,800. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to test the next support zone at 1.3130/1.3000 – SocGen

The upward move in GBP/USD petered out after two failed attempts to overcome 1.4240 earlier this year in February and June. A steady downtrend has taken shape from those levels. Economists at Société Générale note the prevalence of downward momentum and expect the cable to test the 1.3130/1.3000 support zone.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gaps Higher to Kick Off Week

The British pound gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, starting the week on the right foot. That being said, we could not break above the top of the range for the Friday session, so it will be interesting to see whether or not we can continue to build up momentum. Furthermore, we have plenty of noise just above that could come into the picture to keep the market down, especially near the 1.3350 area, where we see a lot of wicks, a clear sign of struggle. Furthermore, if we were to break above the noise in that general vicinity, the market is likely to go looking towards the 1.34 handle.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Finds resistance at 1.3290

On Tuesday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate found resistance at 1.3290. The event was followed up by a decline. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the pair had reached the 1.3240 level. A continuation of the decline of the GBP against the USD might result in...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

US dollar drifting

Currency markets showed little reaction to the Fauci omicron comments overnight, having already put the new variant behind it to focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting next week. That sentiment saw the US Dollar drift higher in a benign session, the dollar index rising 0.15% to 96.30 before falling slightly to 96.24 in Asia as currency markets continue to drift.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weak Bullish Bounce

Last Tuesday’s GBP/USD signal was unfortunately not triggered as the bearish price action took place above the key resistance level, I had identified at $1.3353. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Idea. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Recovers Losses Amid Inflationary Pressures

The pound began recovering last week’s losses against the dollar on Monday after Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent cautioned that Britain’s tight jobs market could increase inflation risks. According to Dr Broadbent, inflation might “comfortably exceed” 5% in April next year. His comments stoked expectations for an...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Cdn dollar extends rally ahead of BoC

The Canadian dollar continues to head higher this week. In the North American session. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2654, down 0.78% on the day. What can we expect from the Bank of Canada policy decision on Wednesday? The bank will likely maintain current policy, which has been accommodative. We can expect the bank to maintain the benchmark rate of 0.25% and to announce that it will continue to reinvest assets as they mature. The bank ended its QE scheme in October, so the focus is currently on the timing of an interest hike. There is a disconnect between market expectations and BoC guidance – the markets are projecting a rate hike in the first quarter, while the BoC is looking at mid-2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil moves higher, gold in choppy waters

Oil prices are continuing to ride the risk wave higher, having been battered by Omicron headlines at times over the last couple of weeks. Crude hit a low after the OPEC+ decision but quickly recovered on the immediate adjustment caveat and since then it has been trading higher. That could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure

Bears will be looking to pounce on sigs of momentum to target at least the prior lows and 1.3130 daily lows ahead of 1.350 there after, as per the following line charts. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Resistance Zones For USD/CHF and GBP/NZD

Whether you’re into short-term trades or if you prefer trading them swing setups, I got yo back with USD/CHF and GBP/NZD’s setups. Check these out and lemme know which setup you like more!. USD/CHF: 1-hour. Remember when USD/CHF reversed a downtrend after consolidating in early November? Well, I’m getting a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 1.3200 mark

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from the 1.3200 neighbourhood, though lacked follow-through. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the greenback and capped gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Bears might wait for a sustained break below the 1.3200 mark before positioning for further losses. The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 271)

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about news impacting the market and the week ahead. Its a full episode this week as we digest the weekend news and its implications for the week ahead. South Africa has indicated that omicron appears less aggressive symptomatically today. We discuss its impact across asset classes in Asia. The FOMC next (along with a plethora of other CB’s) and the Fed taper runs through everything this week. We discuss Botcoin after it fell 20% over the weekend, along with the Bank of England, oil and gold and the major data points for this week. clue: US CPI on Friday, did I say Fed taper again?
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady around 1.3250s amid a positive market-mood

The British pound is up but has failed to capitalize an attempt towards 1.3300 amid a risk-on market. BoE’s Broadbent is unclear how he will vote in December’s meeting. GBP/USD Price Forecast: In the short-term, to the upside, but GBP bulls need to reclaim 1.3264. The British pound continues advancing...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro yawns after soft German data

The euro has started the week quietly and is trading just below the 1.13 level. It wasn’t a great way to begin the new trading week, as German Factory Orders contacted in October. News orders fell by -6.9% m/m and -1.0% y/y, respectively. The weak numbers are a result of health restrictions in Germany, which has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid and is seeing a sharp uptick in the number of Covid cases. Investors shrugged at the weak data, as Germany’s manufacturing sector is in decent shape. The November Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.4, which points to significant expansion. Still, if the pandemic worsens and the government responds with more severe restrictions, manufacturing could lose steam.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

It’s a big week for global markets, and next week brings the Fed, all of which can make a pensive backdrop ahead of the holidays. With that said, stocks are lifting aggressively today in stark contrast to the pain that had shown last week. Those bearish drivers seemed to stack up, with the Omicron variant getting attention around the Thanksgiving holiday. Then last Tuesday Powell moved to take ‘transitory’ out of the Fed’s verbiage in a sign seen as a win for inflation.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar jumps, RBA next

The Australian dollar has started the week with strong gains. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7043 up 0.64% on the day. The week ended on a sour note for the Aussie, which fell -1.33%, its worst one-day performance since May. The driver behind the sharp drop was the US nonfarm payroll report, which badly underperformed. The economy produced 210 thousand jobs in November, way below the consensus of 534 thousand. This put a damper on risk appetite and sent the Australian dollar tumbling. The Aussie had a miserable month of November, and the sharp movement on Friday and the rebound today is a stark reminder of the volatility of the markets due primarily to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant.
BUSINESS

