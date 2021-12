The battle for Major League Soccer's eastern conference title comes Sunday as the Philadelphia Union host NYCFC. The winner advances to MLS Cup 2021 to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Union are the second seed in the east and beat the New York Red Bulls in extra time in the first round before edging Nashville in the second round via penalty kicks. NYCFC entered as the fourth seed and knocked out Atlanta United before bouncing the top seed New England Revolution in penalties to reach this match. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO