It's quite evident that the Dallas Cowboys defense wasn't the reason for the 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, just as clear as it is how well Dan Quinn has done at coordinating a unit (in his first year with them, no less) that hasn't been whole at any point during the 2021 season. It appears the latter might soon change though, with All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence leading the charge as the Cowboys ready for the most important portion of their season, and he's not the only one nearing a return.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO