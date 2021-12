News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The U.S. is experiencing an acute shortage of nurses that is expected to continue till at least 2030. But this shortage is nothing new. The country has been experiencing a nursing shortage for quite a few years now, but the current magnitude of nursing shortage is greater than anything experienced before. In Virginia, nursing shortages were limited to rural areas in the past, but today there is a shortage in established medical centers in the inner cities. This is cause for concern as nurses are the backbone of healthcare services, and without skilled nurses, no healthcare system can function effectively.

